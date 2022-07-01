Steve Carell Confirms Reunion With The Office Co-Star John Krasinski in New Film Imaginary Friends

Steve Carell is currently busy promoting Minions: The Rise of Gru, which sees him voicing Gru for the first time since 2017's Despicable Me 3. The animated movie isn't the only thing Carell fans have to look forward to. The actor will soon be reuniting with his The Office co-star, John Krasinski, in Imaginary Friends. Back in 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski would be teaming up for the upcoming comedy. Krasinski is set to write, direct, and star in the film alongside Reynolds and more. During a recent chat with ET Online, Carell opened up about the upcoming reunion.

"Well, I haven't started working on the film with him yet, but I can't wait," Carell shared. "I'm anticipating just joy and fun. I mean, he's the best, and he's a great director." Carrell joked, "I'll put him through his paces, you know? I'll make him work for it. I might be one of those persnickety actors that doesn't always agree, or won't come out of my trailer ... You think you hired somebody that is a friend, but you got that wrong!"

In addition to Reynolds, Krasinski, and Carell, it was announced back in October that No Time To Die co-writer and Fleabag star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is joining the cast. Fiona Shaw, the Harry Potter alum who recently worked with Waller-Bridge on Killing Eve, will also be in the film.

As for Minions: The Rise of Gru, the new film marks the fifth feature-length installment in the massively successful Despicable Me franchise. So far, it's weighing in at a respectable 69% "fresh" rating on Rotten Tomatoes, which isn't enough to be "Certified Fresh" but isn't bad. It marks a significant improvement over Minions, which earned just a 55% rating on the review site, and Despicable Me 3, which earned 59%. It lags behind the first two installments of the franchise, which earned 81% and 75% positive reviews, respectively. Currently, Minions: The Rise of Gru has an impressive audience score at 91%. In addition to Carell, the movie features the vocal talents of Taraji P. Henson, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Lucy Lawless, Dolph Lundgren, Danny Trejo, Russell Brand, Michelle Yeoh, and Julie Andrews.

Minions: The Rise of Gru lands in theaters on July 1st. Imaginary Friends does not yet have a release date.