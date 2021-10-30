Phoebe Waller-Bridge Joins John Krasinski & Ryan Reynolds in New Movie Imaginary Friends

Back in 2019, it was announced that Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski would be teaming up for the upcoming comedy Imaginary Friends. Krasinski is set to write, direct, and star in the film, with Reynolds acting alongside him. There haven’t been many updates about the project since it was announced two years ago, but it looks like things are finally moving along. According to The Hollywood Reporter, No Time To Die co-writer and Fleabag star, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, is joining the cast. Fiona Shaw, the Harry Potter alum who recently worked with Waller-Bridge on Killing Eve, will also be in the film.

According to THR, the fantasy-comedy is untitled, but previous reports have called the film Imaginary Friends, which is said to be based on an original idea by Krasinski about a child’s journey to rediscover their imagination. The movie will begin shooting next summer and is expected to be released towards the end of 2023. THR reports that both Krasinski and Reynolds’ production banners have first-look deals with Paramount.

Earlier this month, Reynolds wrapped filming Spirited with Will Ferrell and announced he was taking a sabbatical from making movies, but it’s currently unclear if Imaginary Friends will be his first project back.

“That’s a wrap for me on Spirited. Not sure I’d have been ready to say yes to a film this challenging even three years ago. Singing, dancing and playing in the sandbox with Will Ferrell made a whole lotta dreams come true. And this is my second film with the great @octaviaspencer… Perfect time for a little sabbatical from movie making. I’m gonna miss every second working with this obscenely gifted group of creators and artists. These days, kindness matters as much as talent. I’ve been lucky to work with folks who are flush with both,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram.

As for Krasinski, he recently helmed A Quiet Place Part II. There have been reports that a spin-off film will be coming next, but Krasinski doesn’t plan to take the helm. Instead, the movie will be directed by Jeff Nichols (Take Shelter, Midnight Special, Mud) who has already penned the script. During a recent interview with Empire, Krasinski opened up about passing the torch to Nichols.

“Truly the only person I had in mind when asked whether I would hand this off was Jeff. I think he’s one of the best filmmakers, Mud is one of my favourite movies, and so real and intimate. It’s exactly the sort of paints we’re painting with in A Quiet Place – very organic characters you fall in love with. So he was my first choice for this, and when he said yes I was over the moon. I pitched him my story, he’s gone and developed the world on his own with that jumping-off point, and I’m so thrilled. He’s actually just turning in a script now, and I loved it. I absolutely loved it, and I can’t wait to see him shoot this thing,” Krasinski shared.

Imaginary Friends (working title) is set to be released on November 17th, 2023.