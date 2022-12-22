Strange World Deleted Scene Spotlights Searcher's Origin Story (Exclusive)

Nearly a month after the film's theatrical debut, Walt Disney Animation Studios' Strange World will be arriving on digital in a matter of days, giving audiences a whole new opportunity to experience the animated epic. The film, which chronicles the adventures of an explorer family to a mysterious land, is jam-packed with extensive lore — and a new look at the film only furthers that. In celebration of Strange World's upcoming digital debut, ComicBook.com can debut an exclusive deleted scene from the film, which provides a pretty poignant look at the history of Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal).

The clip, dubbed "Funerals and Promises", showcases the grief that Searcher felt after the apparent loss of his father, Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) — and how he channeled that grief into searching for the Pando power source.

What is Strange World about?

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob, a three-legged dog and a slew of ravenous creatures. In addition to Gyllenhaal, the film stars Jaboukie Young-White, Gabrielle Union, Lucy Liu, and Alan Tudyk.

"This movie is about being yourself and not what people think you should be or something outside of that, and that's the way you're going to make the best contribution to the world," Quaid told ComicBook.com in an xclusive interview earlier this year. "Enjoy living your life. This classic theme, it's about legacy. It's about being yourself. These guys, they came up with a script that, like all Disney movies, I think they're myths. They point to something you don't have words for."

"I think the idea of passing things on to the next generation and how you receive those things, what you do with that, that's timeless," Young-White added. "I think it's really crucial now, especially when we look at the world and the challenges that we're faced with, it's going to require full communication and participation of multiple generations of different kinds of people."

What do you think of this exclusive deleted scene from Disney's Strange World? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Strange World is set to debut on digital platforms on Friday, December 23rd.