Strange World Gets Disney+ Release Date

Disney+ is closing out the year with the release of Strange World. The animated movie comes from Walt Disney Animation Studios and premiered in theaters November 23rd, which means it will have about a month of exclusivity before landing on the Disney streaming service on December 23rd. Unfortunately, Strange World bombed at the box office, only bringing in $11.2 million for its five-day opening after projections were estimated at $30 million. The last Disney film to underperform during the Thanksgiving holiday was 2002's Treasure Planet, which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had a budget of $120-130 million.

Strange World also failed to appeal to critics, with the Walt Disney Animation Studios project earning Disney's lowest CinemaScore in three decades. Starting in 1991 with Beauty and the Beast, which received an A, all of Disney's animated theatrical releases have scored either an A or an A- on the CinemaScore poll. That includes this year's Lightyear, which earned an A- CinemaScore, and last year's Raya and the Last Dragon and Encanto, both of which received A's. Strange World landed a CinemaScore of B.

They’re in their element when exploring this world...



Join the Clade family and experience Disney’s #StrangeWorld, streaming December 23 only on #DisneyPlus! pic.twitter.com/uLIU4xC2iq — Disney+ (@DisneyPlus) December 12, 2022

What Is Disney's Strange World?

Strange World introduces a legendary family of explorers, the Clades, as they attempt to navigate an uncharted, treacherous land alongside a motley crew that includes a mischievous blob called Splat; Legend, the family dog; and a slew of ravenous creatures. The voice cast includes Academy Award®- and Tony Award®-nominated actor Jake Gyllenhaal as Searcher Clade, a family man who finds himself out of his element on an unpredictable mission; Emmy®- and two-time Golden Globe®-nominee Dennis Quaid as Searcher's larger-than-life explorer father, Jaeger; comedian, actor, writer, filmmaker and musician Jaboukie Young-White as Searcher's 16-year-old, adventure-seeking son, Ethan; actress, producer, bestselling author and TIME100 cover honoree Gabrielle Union as Meridian Clade, an accomplished pilot and Searcher's partner in all things; and critically acclaimed actress, producer, director and fine artist Lucy Liu as Callisto Mal, Avalonia's fearless leader who spearheads the exploration into the strange world. Strange World is helmed by director Don Hall (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Raya and the Last Dragon) and co-director/writer Qui Nguyen (co-writer Raya and the Last Dragon), with Roy Conli (Oscar®-winning Big Hero 6, Tangled) producing.

Strange World debuts on Disney+ December 23rd.