How to Watch All the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies in Order

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is in theaters now, bringing the heroes in a half-shell — Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo — back to the big screen for the first time since 2016. Ramsey Naito, president of Paramount and Nickelodeon Animation, has described Mutant Mayhem as "a new chapter of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles universe," and the studio has already greenlit a theatrical sequel and Paramount+ spin-off series. The animated movie from director Jeff Rowe (The Mitchells vs. the Machines) and producer Seth Rogen re-imagines the sewer-dwelling, pizza-loving Leo (Nicolas Cantu), Raph (Brady Noon), Donnie (Micah Abbey), and Mikey (Shamon Brown Jr.) as the 15-year-old teen turtles who surface to thwart Superfly (Ice Cube) and his mutant army.

Don't know your Superfly from your Shredder? Not to worry. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem is the first installment of the rebooted TMNT Universe, so you don't need to have seen the nine other movies released between 1990 and 2022. Whether you're a Turtles first-timer or you know every word of the Ninja Rap, here's where to stream all the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movies in order.

How to Watch the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movies Online in Order



1. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (1990)



"Hey, dude. This is no cartoon." 1990's Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie was the first film adaptation of Kevin Eastman and Peter Laird's comic books and the 1987 animated series, pitting the turtle brothers — Leo (Brian Tochi), Raph (Josh Pais), Donnie (Corey Feldman), and Mikey (Robbie Rist) — against the deadly Shredder (Jamess Saito and David McCharen) and his ninja Foot Clan.



Where to Watch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is streaming on Paramount+ and on Max, and available for digital rental or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube TV, and Vudu.



2. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II: The Secret of the Ooze (1991)





In the sequel, the Turtles face off against the Foot Clan and the mutated Tokka and Rahzar (voiced by Frank Welker) over the last cannister of the mutagen "ooze" that Shredder wants to use to create an army of mutants.

Where to Watch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles II is streaming on Paramount+ and on Max, and available for digital rental or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube TV, and Vudu.

3. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III (1993)





The third and final installment of the original live-action trilogy sees an ancient scepter send the Turtles traveling back in time to 1603 Japan, where they train to perfect the art of becoming one and save Mitsu's (Vivian Wu) village from villains Walker (Stuart Wilson) and Lord Noringa (Sab Shimono).



Where to Watch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles III is streaming on Paramount+ and on Max, and available for digital rental or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube TV, and Vudu.

4. TMNT (2007)





The first theatrically-released CG-animated TMNT movie reunites the Turtles — voiced by Nolan North, James Arnold Taylor, Mikey Kelley, and Mitchell Whitfield — to save New York City from the ancient Stone Generals and their 13 monsters.

Where to Watch: TMNT is streaming on Paramount+ and on Max, and on Roku (with ads). It's available for digital rental or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube TV, and Vudu.

5. Turtles Forever (2009)



In 2009, TheCW4Kids aired Turtles Forever: an animated TV movie featuring a multiversal crossover between the radical dudes from the 1987 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles animated series and the 2003 Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles series from 4Kids Entertainment.

Where to Watch: Turtles Forever can be bought or rented on Apple TV, Amazon, and Vudu.

6. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2014)





In the live-action reboot from producer Michael Bay, reporter April O'Neil (Megan Fox) teams with the CG-animated humanoid Turtles — leader Leo (Pete Ploszek and Johnny Knoxville), aggressive Raph (Alan Ritchinson), the brainy Donnie (Jeremy Howard), and the immature Mikey (Noah Fisher) — to save NYC from a lethal virus unleashed by Eric Sacks (William Fichtner) and the Shredder (Tohoru Masamune).

Where to Watch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2014 is streaming on Paramount+, Amazon Prime Video, Fubo, and MGM+. It's also available for digital rental or purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube TV, and Vudu.

7. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows (2016)





The sequel to the 2014 film teams the Turtles with April O'Neil and hockey stick-wielding vigilante Casey Jones (Stephen Amell) to save their city from Shredder (Brian Tee) and mad scientist Baxter Stockman (Tyler Perry).

Where to Watch: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Out of the Shadows is streaming on Paramount+ and for free on Pluto TV (with ads).

8. Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (2019)



Inspired by the Batman/Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles crossover limited series published by DC Comics and IDW, the direct-to-video animated movie sends the Turtles (Eric Bauza, Darren Criss, Baron Vaughn, and Kyle Mooney) to Gotham, where they team up with Batman (Troy Baker) to thwart a deadly alliance between the Foot Clan and the League of Shadows.



Where to Watch: Batman vs. Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles is currently only available for rent or digital purchase on Apple TV, Amazon Prime Video, the Google Play Store, the Microsoft Store, Redbox, YouTube TV, and Vudu.

9. Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (2022)







A continuation and finale of Nickelodeon's 2018 animated series Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, the feature-length animated movie sees the Turtles — Leo (Ben Schwartz), Raph (Omar Miller), Donnie (Josh Brener), and Mikey (Brandon Mychal Smith) — battle the alien Krang army to thwart an invasion of Earth.

Where to Watch: Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie is streaming on Netflix.