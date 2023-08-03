TMNT Mutant Mayhem Spoilers Discussion

"Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem" gets broken down in FULL Spoilers in our latest podcast - PLUS, we discuss the future of the TMNT franchise.

The ComicBook Nation Crew discusses Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem in FULL SPOILERS, before talking about where the future of the TMNT franchise goes from here!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem Review

In his review of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, guest-host Evan Valentine was not as thoroughly impressed as host Kofi Outlaw and guest host Chris Killian:

The animation used for this new take on the Turtles is unlike anything that you might have seen before, which can be either a good or bad thing, depending on the viewer's tastes...the Turtles and their mutant cohorts look outstanding, though humans can often look more monstrous than creatures bathed in the "ooze." Fortunately, the action set-pieces of the film, and the directorial tricks used in conveying the beatdowns, work quite well here. The movie's humor can be hit or miss... Mutant Mayhem is a product of its time, making references and nods to recent pop culture tidbits that might seem out of place even a year into the future. This feels like a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles that was specifically made for "Gen Z," which again, has its own unique strengths and weaknesses.... and it's certainly not within striking distance of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse. However, it does justify this new take on the Turtles while also giving old and new fans quite a bit to enjoy should they venture to theaters to take in this animated enterprise. These new Turtles are able to earn their existence and I'm looking forward to this new take on the sewer-centric universe. Rating: 3 out of 5

