Thunderbolts: Florence Pugh Shares First Video From Marvel Set

Marvel's Thunderbolts has officially begun filming, and we have a surprising behind-the-scenes look at what that is entailing. On Wednesday, Yelena Belova actress Florence Pugh took to Instagram to share a brief video of herself in costume for Thunderbolts, as she walks across the film's production and introduces some of the film's crew.

Pugh then walks onto the film's set and introduces Thunderbolts director Jake Schreier, who is in front of monitors showing a scene of Yelena standing in front of. The whole time, Pugh jokes about not being able to say the name of the project she and Schreier are working on, even though Thunderbolts is clearly on the director's chairs. The official Marvel Studios social media even shared Pugh's video, indicating that the video will not go the way of some other MCU stars' accidental leaks.

What Is Marvel's Thunderbolts About?

Thunderbolts is expected to be based on the Marvel Comics team of the same name, an alliance of antiheroes and villains who reluctantly work for the government. The cast of Thunderbolts includes Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes / Winter Soldier, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Julia Louis-Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine, Wyatt Russell as John Walker / U.S. Agent, Hannah John-Kamen as Ava Starr / Ghost, Olgya Kurylenko as Taskmaster, and Harrison Ford as Thaddeus "Thunderbolt" Ross. New cast members will include Lewis Pullman as Robert Reynolds / Sentry, and Geraldine Viswanathan in a mystery role.

"I just made a joke about [how] it's like Dungeons and Dragons, where you meet in a tavern and it's like there's a dwarf drinking a beer and then there's like an elvish figure over there, we all come together and then there's this ghost... it's not gonna happen like that, I don't think," Harbour told ComicBook.com in a 2022 interview. "But I think that's one of the mysteries of the movie is what is their relationship, and as you say, there is a lot of exciting things as you wrap up the next phase in terms of sort of what their part of the whole universe is in this random, chaotic way. So, you know, we can't say too much at this point, but they're an exciting introduction of this team together again, that's going to be a lot of fun."

When Will Thunderbolts Be Released?

Thunderbolts is currently poised to debut in May of 2025, after having multiple release date changes and delaying production amid last year's Hollywood strikes. Those delays actually led to Steven Yeun, who was heavily rumored to be playing Sentry, dropping out of the project.

"I think for me, time passing and things shifting kind of pulled me out of it," Yeun explained. "But [director] Jake [Schreier], I know, is going to do an incredible job."

What do you think of the first behind-the-scenes look at Marvel's Thunderbolts? Are you excited for the upcoming movie? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to be released exclusively in theaters on May 2, 2025.