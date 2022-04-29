Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max & Other Major Streaming Services in May 2022

The month of May is here and that means streaming subscribers are in for a big month filled with new entertainment to enjoy. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, Peacock, Paramount+, and Prime Video are all preparing for a horde of new movies and TV shows over the course of May. Whether you're into popular action movies from years past or you get excited about buzzy new original shows, there's something to look forward to next month. Disney+ has a few titles worth marking the calendar for in May. The month will kick off with the finale of Moon Knight, the acclaimed new Marvel series, on May 4th. Later in the month, the new Chip and Dale: Rescue Rangers movie will debut exclusively on the service, followed by the premiere of the highly anticipated Star Wars series Obi-Wan Kenobi. May 27th might be the single biggest day for streaming we've seen in quite a long time. The first two episodes of Obi-Wan Kenobi debut on Disney+, while the first half of Stranger Things Season 4 are released on Netflix. Two of the most talked-about new shows of the entire year are arriving on the same day. You can check out the full May streaming calendar below!

May 1 NETFLIX

42

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

40-Love

A River Runs Through It

Are You the One?: Season 6

Blippi Wonders: Season 1

Corpse Bride

Crazy, Stupid, Love.

Den of Thieves

Dirty Harry

Empire State

Forrest Gump

Harold & Kumar Go to White Castle

Hello, My Name Is Doris

Jackass: The Movie

Jackass 2.5

Jackass 3.5

John Q

Menace II Society

Once Upon a Time in America

Rambo

Rambo: Last Blood

Road to Perdition

Seven Years in Tibet

Soul Surfer

Summerland

The Gentlemen

The Lake House

U.S. Marshals (1998)

War of the Worlds

When Harry Met Sally

You've Got Mail HBO MAX

Yellowface: Asian Whitewashing and Racism in Hollywood, 2019

47 Ronin, 2013

Assassins, 2020 (HBO)

At Close Range, 1986 (HBO)

An Autumn Afternoon, 1962

The Big Sleep, 1946

Back To School, 1986

Bottle Rocket, 1996

Calladita, 2020 (HBO)

Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, 1968 (HBO)

Child 44, 2015 (HBO)

Chungking Express, 1994

The Color Purple, 1985

Conan The Barbarian, 2011 (HBO)

Devil in A Blue Dress, 1995

Dodes 'Ka-Den, 1970

Domino, 2019 (HBO)

Downhill, 1927

Dragnet Girl, 1933

Early Spring, 1956

Early Summer, 1951

The End of Summer, 1961

Equinox Flower, 1958

Eraser, 1996

Fallen Angels, 1995

Floating Weeds, 1959

FRIDA, 2002 (HBO)

The Fugitive, 1993

Furry Vengeance, 2010 (HBO)

Gang Related, 1997 (HBO)

Good Morning, 1959

Hard Rain, 1998 (HBO)

Hart's War, 2002 (HBO)

High and Low, 1963

Jimmy Neutron Boy Genius, 2001 (HBO)

Julie, 1956

Killers, 2010 (HBO)

Language Lessons, 2021

Love and Baseball, 2021

The Machine That Kills Bad People, 1952

Masters Of The Universe, 1987 (HBO)

The Missing, 2003 (HBO)

The New Guy, 2002 (HBO)

North Dallas Forty, 1979 (HBO)

Not Easily Broken, 2009

The Perks of Being a Wallflower, 2012

Poseidon, 2006

Red Beard, 1965

Ringo and His Golden Pistol, 1966

Rugrats Go Wild, 2003 (HBO)

Rugrats In Paris: The Movie, 2000 (HBO)

The Rugrats Movie, 1998 (HBO)

The Sapphires, 2012 (HBO)

Sense and Sensibility, 1995

Sliding Doors, 1998

St. Elmo's Fire, 1985

The Stepford Wives, 2004 (HBO)

Street Fighter: The Legend of Chun-Li, 2009 (Extended Version)

Terminator 2: Judgment Day, 1991 (Director's Cut) (HBO)

Tokyo Twilight, 1957

Top Secret!, 1984 (HBO)

Transporter 3, 2008 (HBO)

Unbroken, 2014

Underworld, 2003

Underworld: Awakening, 2012

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans, 2009

Welcome to the Dollhouse, 1995

W.E., 2011 (HBO)

What To Expect When You're Expecting, 2012 (HBO)

The Wild Thornberrys Movie, 2002 (HBO)

You, Me and Dupree, 2006

Young Adult, 2011 (HBO)

Zathura: A Space Adventure, 2005 HULU

A BEAUTIFUL MIND (2001)

A RAISIN IN THE SUN (2008)

THE ADJUSTMENT BUREAU (2011)

AFTER EVERYTHING (2018)

THE ANGRIEST MAN IN BROOKLYN (2014)

THE A-TEAM (2010)

THE BIG YEAR (2010)

BILLY MADISON (1995)

THE BOUNTY HUNTER (2010)

THE BREAKFAST CLUB (1985)

BUSCO NOVIO PARA MI MUJER (2016)

CYRUS (2010)

DAZED AND CONFUSED (1993)

DESPICABLE ME (2010)

DESPICABLE ME 2 (2013)

DEUCE BIGALOW: MALE GIGOLO (1999)

DODGEBALL: A TRUE UNDERDOG STORY (2004)

DRAG ME TO HELL (2009)

DUDE, WHERE'S MY CAR? (2000)

EASY A (2010)

EQUITY (2016)

ESCAPE FROM PRETORIA (2020)

FEVER PITCH (2005)

FORGETTING SARAH MARSHALL (2008)

FUN WITH DICK AND JANE (2005)

FUNNY PEOPLE (2009)

GONE (2012)

GRANDMA (2015)

HOT FUZZ (2007)

HOW I LIVE NOW (2013)

THE KARATE KID (2010)

THE LEGEND OF ZORRO (2005)

MARIE ANTOINETTE (2006)

ME, MYSELF AND IRENE (2000)

MO' MONEY (1992)

NOVEMBER CRIMINALS (2017)

NOWHERE TO RUN (1993)

ONCE UPON A TIME IN AMERICA (1984)

ONG BAK (2003)

ONG BAK 2 (2008)

ONG BAK 3 (2010)

OPEN SEASON 2 (2009)

PERSON TO PERSON (2017)

PLEASANTVILLE (1998)

THE POLAR EXPRESS (2004)

PRETTY WOMAN (1990)

THE PROGRAM (1993)

RESIDENT EVIL (2002)

RESIDENT EVIL: APOCALYPSE (2004)

RESIDENT EVIL: EXTINCTION (2007)

RESIDENT EVIL: AFTERLIFE (2010)

RESIDENT EVIL: RETRIBUTION (2012)

ROCK OF AGES (2012)

SAVING FACE (2004)

SAVING PRIVATE PEREZ (2011)

SEVEN YEARS IN TIBET (1997)

STILL ALICE (2014)

STUART LITTLE (1999)

STUART LITTLE 2 (2002)

STUART LITTLE 3: CALL OF THE WILD (2006)

SUPERHERO MOVIE (2008)

TAKE THIS WALTZ (2011)

TAKEN (2009)

THE VOW (2012)

WE OWN THE NIGHT (2007)

WHITE BIRD IN A BLIZZARD (2014)

WHITE MEN CAN'T JUMP (1992)

THE WOLFMAN (2010)

THE YOUNG VICTORIA (2009)

ZATHURA: A SPACE ADVENTURE (2005) PEACOCK

13 Going on 30, 2004

About a Boy, 2002

The American, 2010

American Gangster, 2007

Armageddon, 1998

Assault on Precinct 13, 2005

Bangkok Dangerous, 2008

The Best Man, 1999

The Blues Brothers, 1980

Bride Wars, 2009

Brown Sugar, 2002

Cat's Eye, 1985

Con Air, 1997

Constantine, 2005

Coyote Ugly, 2000

Creepshow, 1982

Dark Waters, 2019

Die Hard, 1988

Die Hard 2, 1990

Die Hard with a Vengeance, 1995

Disaster Movie, 2008

Dragon: Bruce Lee Story, 1993

Dreamcatcher, 2003

Enemy of the State, 1998

Fast Times at Ridgemont High, 1982

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas, 1998

Flipper, 1996

Head Over Heels, 2001

Housesitter, 1992

Independence Day, 1996

Intolerable Cruelty, 2003

Jarhead, 2005

Johnson Family Vacation, 2004

The Joy Luck Club, 1993

Just Wright, 2010

The Land Before Time, 1988

Land Before Time: Journey of the Brave, 2016

Land of the Lost, 2009

Last Knights, 2015

Leatherheads, 2008

Little Rascals, 1994

Live Free or Die Hard, 2007

Madagascar, 2005

Man on a Ledge, 2012

Midway, 1976

Milk, 2008

The Namesake, 2006

Needful Things, 1993

The Notebook, 2004

The One, 2001

Out of Sight, 1998

Parenthood, 1989

The Peanut Butter Falcon, 2019

Public Enemies, 2009

Ray, 2004

Red Rock West, 1992

Resident Evil, 2002

Resident Evil: Apocalypse, 2004

Resident Evil: Extinction, 2007

Resident Evil: Afterlife, 2010

Resident Evil: Retribution, 2012

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter, 2017

Rumble Fish, 1983

The Rundown, 2003

Schindler's List, 1993

Scott Pilgrim vs. The World, 2010

Shrek, 2001

Shrek 2, 2004

Sicario, 2015

Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas, 2003

Slap Shot, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit, 1977

Smokey and the Bandit II, 1980

Snatch, 2000

Sweet Home Alabama, 2002

The Talented Mr. Ripley, 1999

Tombstone, 1993

The Transporter, 2002

Twilight, 2008

The Twilight Saga: New Moon, 2009

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse, 2010

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1, 2011

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2, 2012

Walk Hard: The Dewey Cox Story, 2007

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit, 2005

Woody Woodpecker, 2018

Hatfields and McCoys, Season 1

IMSA Hyundai Monterey SportsCar Championship

IMSA Laguna Seca – Porche Carrera Cup

IMSA Laguna Seca – Lamborghini Super Trofeo

IndyCar Series #4 Barber

Indy Lights – Barber

Premier League – Tottenham v. Leicester City

Premier League – Everton v. Chelsea

Premier League – West Ham United v. Arsenal

Premiership Rugby: London Irish v. Wasps

USFL – NJ Generals v. Philadelphia Stars PRIME VIDEO

Independence Day (1996)

Tombstone (1993)

Open Range (2003)

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004)

The Guardian (2006)

Office Space (1999)

Enemy Of The State (1998)

Taken (2008)

Dude, Where's My Car? (2000)

Hitman (2007)

Red Tails (2012)

Sideways (2021)

Tooth Fairy 2 (2012)

Courage Under Fire (1996)

Pearl Harbor (2001)

Fat Albert (2004)

Lucky Number Slevin (2006)

The Angriest Man In Brooklyn (2014)

Tangerine (2015)

Europa Report (2013)

Blackfish (2013)

Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure (1989)

Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey (1991)

Fargo (1996)

Valley Girl (1983)

The Rage: Carrie 2 (1999)

Platoon (1986)

The Woods (2006)

Bad Influence (1990)

The Namesake (2007)

Crank (2006)

Mamma Mia! (2008)

Shrek (2001)

Shrek 2 (2004)

Battleship (2012)

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008)

Don't Be A Menace To South Central While Drinking Your Juice In The Hood (1996)

Field Of Dreams (1989)

Road To Perdition (2002)

Eye For An Eye (1996)

Zero Dark Thirty (2013)

A League Of Their Own (1992)

The Ugly Truth (2009)

May 2 NETFLIX

Octonauts: Above & Beyond: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY HULU

Duncanville: Season 3 Premiere

Daytime Divas: Complete Series PEACOCK

Premier League – Manchester United v. Brentford

Saw 2, 2005

Saw 3, 2006

Saw 4, 2007

Saw 5, 2008

Saw 6, 2009

Saw 3D, 2010

The Weakest Link, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) PARAMOUNT+

50 First Dates

(500) Days of Summer

A Chorus Line

A Thousand Words

Amistad

Black Dynamite

Bound

Bram Stoker's Dracula

Cabaret

Days Of Heaven

Elizabethtown

Ferris Bueller's Day Off

Footloose (1984)

Fresh

Galaxy Quest

Gladiator

Grease

Grosse Pointe Blank

Groundhog Day

Head of State

Little Fauss and Big Halsy

Love Story

Marathon Man

Mean Girls

Mission: Impossible

Mission: Impossible II

Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol

Mr. Mom

Nebraska

Paint Your Wagon

Paper Moon

Pootie Tang

Raising Arizona

Road to Perdition

Saving Private Ryan

Scary Movie

Scary Movie 2

Semi-Tough

Serpico

Shaft

Shakespeare in Love

Short Circuit

Sidewalks Of New York

Sleepy Hollow

Star Trek

Steel Magnolias

Taps

Tank Girl

The Addams Family

The Color of Money

The Dogs of War

The Fifth Element

The Fighter

The Great Gatsby

The Longest Yard

The Mechanic

The Odd Couple

The Poseidon Adventure

The Professional

True Confessions

War of the Worlds

May 3 NETFLIX

Hold Your Breath: The Ice Dive -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

The Endgame, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) PARAMOUNT+

May 4 NETFLIX

40 Years Young -- NETFLIX FILM

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

El marginal: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Meltdown: Three Mile Island -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Summertime: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Life Below Zero (S18)

Disney Gallery: The Book of Boba Fett – Premiere

Moon Knight – Finale HULU

The Chase: Season 3 Premiere

Holey Moley: Fore-Ever: Season 4 Premiere

Who Do You Believe?: Series Premeire

Real Housewives of New York City: Complete Season 13 PEACOCK

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 5 NETFLIX

Blood Sisters -- NETFLIX SERIES

Clark -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Pentaverate -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go: Season 1

Wild Babies -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY HBO MAX

Las Bravas F.C., Max Original Season 1 Premiere

Queen Stars Brazil, Max Original Season 1 Premiere

The Staircase, Max Original Limited Series Premiere HULU

Dragons: The Nine Realms: Complete Season 2

LAST SURVIVORS (2022) PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 10 (Peacock Original)

Dale Jr. Download, Season 5, Episode 8

Dragons: The Nine Realms, Season 2

Firestarter, 1984

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episodes 1-3 (Peacock Original)

Halloween II, 1981

Halloween III: Season of the Witch, 1982

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

They Live, 1988

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Village of the Damned, 1995 PARAMOUNT+

May 6 NETFLIX

Along for the Ride -- NETFLIX FILM

Marmaduke -- NETFLIX FILM

The Sound of Magic -- NETFLIX SERIES

Thar -- NETFLIX FILM

The Takedown -- NETFLIX FILM

Welcome to Eden -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Dear Evan Hansen, 2021 (HBO)

Entre Nos: Carmen and Alfred (HBO)

La Afinadora De Árboles, 2019 (HBO) HULU

HATCHING (2022) PEACOCK

The Amber Ruffin Show, Season 2B, New Episode (Peacock Original)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Million Dollar Listing NY, Season 9

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

The Wilds S2 (2022)

May 7 HBO MAX

We Baby Bears, Season 1 Part C PEACOCK

2021 Intermountain Healthcare IRONMAN World Championship

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Kentucky Derby

Premier League – Burnley v. Aston Villa

Premier League – Brentford v. Southampton

Premier League – Crystal Palace v. Watford

Premier League – Chelsea v. Wolverhampton

Premier League – Brighton v. Manchester United

Premier League – Liverpool v. Tottenham

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 18 (NBC)

Supercross – Salt Lake City, UT

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 8 NETFLIX

Christina P: Mom Genes -- NETFLIX COMEDY PEACOCK

MLB Sunday Leadoff – Chicago White Sox v. Boston Red Sox

Premier League – Leicester City v. Everton

Premier League – Norwich City v. West Ham United

Premier League – Arsenal v. Leeds United

Premier League – Manchester City v. Newcastle

USFL – TBD

May 9 NETFLIX

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045 Sustainable War -- NETFLIX ANIME HBO MAX

Get Hard, 2015 HULU

Candy: Limited Series Premiere PEACOCK

May 10 NETFLIX

Outlander: Season 5

Workin' Moms: Season 6 -- NETFLIX SERIES

42 Days of Darkness -- NETFLIX SERIES

Brotherhood: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Operation Mincemeat -- NETFLIX FILM

Our Father -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

The Getaway King -- NETFLIX FILM HBO MAX

Catwoman: Hunted, 2022

The Matrix: Resurrections, 2021 (HBO)

Sesame Street Mecha Builders Season 1 Part A

Robot Chicken Season 11 Part B HULU

Breeders: Season 3 Premiere PEACOCK

American Song Contest, Season 1, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 1

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Liverpool

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 11 DISNEY+

Just Like Me (S1, S2)

Mira, Royal Detective (S2, 10 episodes)

Something Bit Me! (S1)

The Chicken Squad (S1, 5 episodes)

The Wizard of Paws (S2)

Marvel Studios: Assembled – The Making of Moon Knight – Premiere

The Quest – Premiere PEACOCK

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 1 (Telemundo)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Leeds United v. Chelsea

Premier League – Leicester City v. Norwich City

Premier League -Watford v. Everton

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) PARAMOUNT+

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 premiere

T@gged (Seasons 1 – 3)

May 12 NETFLIX

Maverix -- NETFLIX COMEDY

Savage Beauty -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Hacks, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Who's By Your Side, Max Original Season 1 Premiere HULU

ITALIAN STUDIES (2021) PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 11 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Semi-Finals Round 2

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 4 (Peacock Original)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Tottenham v. Arsenal

May 13 NETFLIX

Bling Empire: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Life and Movies of Erşan Kuneri -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Lincoln Lawyer -- NETFLIX SERIES

New Heights -- NETFLIX SERIES

Senior Year -- NETFLIX FILM DISNEY+

Sneakerella – Premiere HBO MAX

Hank Zipzer, 2014

Old, 2021 (HBO)

Smalls, Season 4 PEACOCK

Firestarter, 2022

IndyCar Indianapolis Practice & Qualifying

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Wanda Diamond League – Doha PRIME VIDEO

May 14 NETFLIX

Borrego PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

Eurovision Song Contest Finals

IndyCar Indianapolis Final Warmup, Indy Lights & IndyCar Grand Prix

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 19 (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 15 NETFLIX

PJ Masks: Season 4 HBO MAX

The Time Traveler's Wife, Drama Series Premiere (HBO) HULU

Conversations with Friends: Complete Limited Series

Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8E

THE BRASS TEAPOT (2012)

ENRON: THE SMARTEST GUYS IN THE ROOM (2005)

THE MOUNTAIN BETWEEN US (2017)

ONE LAST THING (2005) PEACOCK

Billboard Music Awards 2022

IMSA Mid-Ohio Sports Car Challenge

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Diego Padres v. Atlanta Braves

National Collegiate Championship Rugby 7s

Premier League – Tottenham v. Burnley

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Leeds United v. Brighton

Premier League – Wolverhampton v. Norwich City

Premier League – Watford v. Leicester City

Premier League – West Ham United v. Manchester City

USFL – TBD PARAMOUNT+

May 16 NETFLIX

Blippi's Adventures

Servant of the People: Season 2-3

Vampire in the Garden -- NETFLIX ANIME HULU

Queen Sugar: Complete Season 6 PEACOCK

Diamond Hands: The Legend of Wall Street Bets, 2022 (MSNBC)

Premier League – Newcastle v. Arsenal

The Real Murders of Orange County, Season 1 PARAMOUNT+

May 17 NETFLIX

The Future Diary: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES HBO MAX

Sesame Street Mecha Builders, Season 1 Part B

The Mule, 2018 (HBO) HULU

SUNDOWN (2021) PEACOCK

Buried in the Backyard, Season 4 (Oxygen)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

May 18 NETFLIX

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Cyber Hell: Exposing an Internet Horror -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love on the Spectrum U.S. -- NETFLIX SERIES

The Perfect Family -- NETFLIX FILM

Toscana -- NETFLIX FILM

Who Killed Sara?: Season 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Alice's Wonderland Bakery (S1, 5 episodes)

I Cavalieri Di Castelcorvo (S1)

Secrets Of The Zoo (S5) HULU

Demons: Complete Series

Helix: Complete Series PEACOCK

Botched, Season 7

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 2 (Telemundo)

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Mr. Mayor, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

New Amsterdam, Season 4, New Episode (NBC)

This is Us, Season 6, New Episode (NBC)

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Young Rock, Season 2, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

May 19 NETFLIX

A Perfect Pairing -- NETFLIX FILM

The Boss Baby: Back in the Crib -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The G Word with Adam Conover -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Rodrigo Sant'Anna: I've Arrived -- NETFLIX COMEDY HULU

The Deep End: Series Premiere

So You Think You Can Dance: Season 17 Premiere PEACOCK

Angelyne, Limited Series, Episodes 1-5 (Peacock Original)

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 12 (Peacock Original)

Chicago Fire, Season 10, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago Med, Season 7, New Episode (NBC)

Chicago PD, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Dragons Rescue Riders: Heroes of the Sky, Season 3, Episodes 1-6 (Peacock Original)

Girls5eva, Season 2, Episode 5 (Peacock Original)

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Late Night with Seth Meyers, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Premier League – Everton v. Crystal Palace

Premier League – Aston Villa v. Burnley

Premier League – Chelsea v. Leicester City

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Season 9, New Episode (NBC) PRIME VIDEO

May 20 NETFLIX

Ben Is Back

F*ck Love Too -- NETFLIX FILM

Jackass 4.5

Love, Death & Robots: Volume 3 -- NETFLIX SERIES

Wrong Side of the Tracks -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Shook

Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers – Premiere HBO MAX

Identidad Tomada, 2020 (HBO) HULU

THE VALET (2022)

AMERICAN UNDERDOG: THE KURT WARNER STORY (2021) PEACOCK

HSBC World Rugby Toulouse Men/Women

Indianapolis 500 Practice

Law & Order: Organized Crime, Season 2, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order: SVU, Season 23, New Episode (NBC)

Law & Order, Season 21, New Episode (NBC)

Magnolia Bloom, 2022

The Other Side, 2022

Premiership Rugby – Bristol Bears v. Exeter Chiefs

Premiership Rugby – Wasps v. Sale Sharks

Sorry for the Inconvenience, 2022 PARAMOUNT+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Season 7 premieres

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Untucked Season 4 premieres PRIME VIDEO

Night Sky (2022)

May 21 PEACOCK

The Blacklist, Season 9, New Episode (NBC)

Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying

Preakness Stakes

Premiership Rugby – Bath Rugby v. London Irish

Premiership Rugby – Harlequins v. Gloucester Rugby

Premiership Rugby – Newcastle Falcons v. Leicester Tigers

Premiership Rugby – Saracens v. Northampton Saints

Saturday Night Live, Season 47, Episode 21 (NBC)

Track and Field: Wanda Diamond League – Birmingham

USFL – Michigan Panthers v. Birmingham Stallions

USFL – TBD

May 22 NETFLIX

ONE PIECE: New Episodes HBO MAX

Fast Foodies, Season 2 PEACOCK

Dateline, Season 31, New Episode (NBC)

French Open – First Round

Indianapolis 500 Practice & Qualifying

May 23 NETFLIX

Ghost in the Shell: SAC_2045: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME

Godspeed -- NETFLIX FILM

Sea of Love -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

Teen Titans Go! Season 7 Part B HULU

227: Complete Series

My Hero Academia: Complete Season 5 (DUBBED) PEACOCK

Indianapolis 500 Practice

May 24 HULU

Beat Shazam: Season 5 Premiere

Don't Forget the Lyrics: Series Premiere PEACOCK

May 25 NETFLIX

The Circle: Season 4 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

Larva Pendant -- NETFLIX FILM

Somebody Feed Phil: Season 5 -- NETFLIX SERIES PEACOCK

Hasta Que La Plata Nos Separe, Season 1, Episode 3 (Telemundo)

La Casa de los Famosos, Season 2, Episode 3 (Telemundo) PARAMOUNT+

May 26 NETFLIX

Insiders: Season 2 -- NETFLIX SERIES (new episodes weekly)

My Little Pony: Make Your Mark -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Pokémon Master Journeys: The Series: Part 3 -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

Navalny

That Damn Michael Che, Max Original Season 2 Premiere

Tig n' Seek, Max Original Season 4 Premiere HULU

LOOK AT ME: XXXTENTACION (2022)

The Great American Tag Sale with Martha Stewart: Series Premiere

Masterchef: Season 12 Premiere

A TASTE OF HUNGER (2021) PEACOCK

Below Deck Down Under, Season 1, Episode 13 (Peacock Original)

May 27 NETFLIX

Stranger Things 4: Volume 1 -- NETFLIX SERIES DISNEY+

Bad Boys

D. Wade: Life Unexpected

Hubble's Cosmic Journey

Mission Pluto

Obi-Wan Kenobi - 2-Episode Premiere

We Feed People - Premiere HBO MAX

Blippi Special

Blippi Visits

Blippi Wonders

Blippi: Learn With Blippi

Ghost, Season 1

Ghost, Season 2

Stath Lets Flats HULU

Shoresy: Series Premiere PEACOCK

2020 U.S. Women's Open, 2020

Celebrating the U.S. Open, 2020

Golf's Greatest Rounds, Season 1

Indianapolis 500 Final Practice

My U.S. Open, 2020

U.S. Open, 2018

U.S. Open Golf Highlights, 1995

U.S. Women's Open Decade, 2020

U.S. Women's Open Flyovers, 2020

U.S. Women's Open History Makers, 2020

U.S. Women's Open Documentary, 2019

U.S. Women's Open Classic Finishes, 2020

U.S. Women's Open Golf Highlight Films, 2020 PRIME VIDEO

Emergency (2022)

May 28 PEACOCK

French Open – Round 3 or 4

HSBC World Rugby London Men's

Prefontaine Classic

May 29 HBO MAX

The Misery Index Season 3 Part B, 2021 HULU

Demon Slayer Kimetsu no Yaiba: Entertainment District Arc: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

INTRIGO: DEATH OF AN AUTHOR (2018) PEACOCK

MLB Sunday Leadoff – San Francisco Giants v. Cincinnati Reds

Senior PGA Championship

May 30 NETFLIX

Mighty Little Bheem: I Love Taj Mahal -- NETFLIX FAMILY HBO MAX

Spring Awakening: Those You've Know, Documentary Premiere (HBO) PEACOCK

