Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (March 19)

The weekend is finally here, and what a weekend it's shaping up to be for movie and TV fans. This is arguably one of the biggest entertainment weekends since the start of the pandemic, with some of the highest profile titles launching within 24 hours of each other, giving everyone plenty to binge and talk about before returning to work on Monday morning.

Things kicked off on Thursday with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, though it's long been referred to simply as the Snyder Cut. More than four years after Justice League was released in theaters, Snyder was allowed to return and finish his vision for the film, making it exactly as he'd always wanted to. The result is a four-hour blockbuster on HBO Max that has been dominating social conversation for weeks.

While DC is launching the new take on Justice League, Marvel is debuting its next live-action TV show set in the MCU. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which continues the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The first episode of the series was released Friday morning on Disney+.

There are plenty more exciting streaming titles arriving this weekend. Just check out the list below to see what's coming to your favorite service!