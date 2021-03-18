Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (March 19)
The weekend is finally here, and what a weekend it's shaping up to be for movie and TV fans. This is arguably one of the biggest entertainment weekends since the start of the pandemic, with some of the highest profile titles launching within 24 hours of each other, giving everyone plenty to binge and talk about before returning to work on Monday morning.
Things kicked off on Thursday with the release of Zack Snyder's Justice League, though it's long been referred to simply as the Snyder Cut. More than four years after Justice League was released in theaters, Snyder was allowed to return and finish his vision for the film, making it exactly as he'd always wanted to. The result is a four-hour blockbuster on HBO Max that has been dominating social conversation for weeks.
While DC is launching the new take on Justice League, Marvel is debuting its next live-action TV show set in the MCU. Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan star in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, which continues the story of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The first episode of the series was released Friday morning on Disney+.
There are plenty more exciting streaming titles arriving this weekend. Just check out the list below to see what's coming to your favorite service!
Netflix
March 18th
Deadly Illusions (2021)
The Fluffy Movie (2014)
Skylines (2020)
B: The Beginning Succession -- NETFLIX ANIME
Cabras da Peste -- NETFLIX FILM
Nate Bargatze: The Greatest Average American -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
March 19th
Alien TV: Season 2 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Country Comfort -- NETFLIX FAMILY
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 3 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Sky Rojo -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
March 20th
Jiu Jitsu (2020)
Disney+
March 19th
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - Series Premiere
Disney Big Hero 6 The Series (s3)
Disney Secrets of Sulphur Springs: If I Could Turn Back Time
Mexico Untamed (s1)
HBO Max
March 18th
Zack Snyder's Justice League, Max Original Film Premiere
March 19th
A Tiny Audience, Season 2 Premiere (HBO)
March 20th
Beverly Hills Cop, 1984 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop II, 1987 (HBO)
Beverly Hills Cop III, 1994 (HBO)
Hulu
March 18th
Trolls: TrollsTopia: Complete Season 2 (Hulu Original)
Identity (2003)
March 19th
Hunter Hunter (2020)
March 20th
Catfish: The TV Show: Complete Season 8 (MTV)