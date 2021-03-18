Every Movie and TV Show Coming to Streaming Services This Weekend (March 26)

The weekend is here, and that means that a slew of new streaming goodies have been made available for all to enjoy. Nearly each and every weekend of the year sees new titles added to all of our favorite streaming services, but this weekend is going to be a bigger one than most. Not only do the likes of Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Prime Video have new titles being added this weekend, but they are each debuting new originals that folks have been excited about for some time.

The weekend kicked off a little early, as HBO Max debuted a second version of the Snyder Cut on Thursday: Zack Snyder's Justice League: Justice Is Gray Edition. It's the same as the Justice League that was released last week, except all in black and white.

If you're into animated TV, there are actually two new titles available to watch. Hulu released the second season of the acclaimed Solar Opposites, while Prime Video debuted Invincible, based on the comic series from Robert Kirkman.

As if that wasn't enough, Disney+ has two new TV episodes available this weekend — the second episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier and the series premiere of The Mighty Ducks: Game Changers.

Below, you can see all of the new titles added to streaming services this weekend.