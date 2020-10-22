Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in November 2020
Each and every month, all of the major streaming services add new movies and TV shows to their rosters, keeping content fresh for subscribers all around the country. This November is no different. Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu, and Amazon Prime are all going to be giving their lineups a bit of an overhaul, bringing in classic films, popular TV shows, and brand new originals over the course of November's 30 days.
One of the most talked about arrivals this month is actually coming to Hulu, in the form of the all-new Animaniacs reboot. The beloved animated series is making a comeback with its original voice cast and will debut on November 20th. On that same day, Hulu will also be releasing its new horror film, Run, starring Sarah Paulsen.
Netflix is getting a jumpstart on the Christmas season in November, releasing multiple new holiday titles each and every week. The lineup includes Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey, The Christmas Chronicles 2, Dash & Lily, The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and quite a few others. Disney+ is also getting in on the Holiday game with The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special, which premieres on November 17th.
Excited to see what else is coming to all of your favorite streaming services this month? Take a look at the full list below!
November 1
NETFLIX
60 Days In: Season 5
A Clockwork Orange
Boyz n the Hood
Casper
Christmas Break-In
Dawson's Creek: Seasons 1-6
Easy A
Elf Pets: A Fox Cub’s Christmas Tale
Elf Pets: Santa’s Reindeer Rescue
Elliot the Littlest Reindeer
Forged in Fire: Season 6
Jumping the Broom
Knock Knock
Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath: Seasons 1-3
Little Monsters (1989)
Mile 22
Ocean's Eleven
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Piercing
Platoon
School Daze
Snowden
The Garfield Show: Season 3
The Impossible
The Indian in the Cupboard
The Next Karate Kid
Wheels of Fortune
Yes Man
HBO MAX
10,000 BC
13 Going On 30
2 Fast 2 Furious
Above The Rim
All Is Bright
America, America
Anchors Aweigh
Another Cinderella Story
The Arrangement
Austin Powers In Goldmember
Autumn In New York
Baby Doll
Battleship
Beasts Of The Southern Wild
Billy Madison
Blast From The Past
Blood Work
The Bridge Of San Luis Rey
Broadway Danny Rose
The Bucket List
The Children
A Christmas Carol
Chronicle
City Island
City Slickers
Clash Of The Titans
Critical Care
Cruel Intentions
The Dancer Upstairs
The Dark Knight
David Copperfield
Dead Man Walking
Desperately Seeking Susan
The Devil's Advocate
Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star
Dolphin Tale
Dumb And Dumberer: When Harry Met Lloyd
The Eagle
East Of Eden
Eight Legged Freaks
Elf Pets: Santa’s Saint Bernard’s Save Christmas
The Enforcer
A Face In The Crowd
The Fast And The Furious
Femme Fatale
The Five-Year Engagement (Extended Version)
A Flintstone Christmas
A Flintstone Family Christmas
Free Willy
Friday The 13th
G.I. Joe: The Rise Of Cobra
The Gauntlet
Genius
Get Santa
Girl In Progress
Grumpier Old Men
Grumpy Old Men
Guys And Dolls
Hacksaw Ridge
Happy Gilmore
Heidi
High Fidelity
High Society
The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey
The Hobbit: The Battle Of The Five Armies
The Hobbit: The Desolation Of Smaug
Hollidaysburg
House On Haunted Hill
Ice Age: Continental Drift
Impractical Jokers: Inside Jokes
The Iron Giant
J. Edgar
Jason Goes To Hell: The Final Friday
Jason X
King Kong
The Last King Of Scotland
The Lego Batman Movie
The Lego Movie
The Lego Ninjago Movie
License To Wed
Life Stinks
Linda And The Mockingbirds
Little Man Tate
Looney Tunes: Back In Action
The Losers
Lowriders
Made
The Madness Of King George
Magic Mike
The Magical Wand Chase: A Sesame Street Special
Magnum Force
Malibu's Most Wanted
The Man With The Golden Arm
The Mask
Menace II Society
Miss Julie
Money Talks
Mr. Nanny
Music And Lyrics
Must Love Dogs
Mystic River
National Lampoon's Loaded Weapon 1
Needful Things
The Neverending Story
The Neverending Story II: The Next Chapter
New York Minute
Nights In Rodanthe
Nothing Like The Holidays
Now And Then
Ocean's 11
Old School
On The Town
Once Upon A Sesame Street Christmas, Special Premiere
A Perfect World
Pleasantville
The Pledge
Popstar
Practical Magic
The Prophecy
The Prophecy 2
The Prophecy 3: The Ascent
Prophecy 4: The Uprising
Prophecy 5: The Forsaken
Radio Days
Red Tails
Rick And Morty, Season Four Premiere
The Right Stuff
Rock Star
Rosewood
Rumor Has It
Salvador
Scoop
The Sea Of Grass
The Secret Garden
Sesame Street
Sesame Street: Elmo's Playdate, Special Premiere
Sesame Street's 50th Anniversary Celebration, Special Premiere
Sinbad Of The Seven Seas
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants
The Sisterhood Of The Traveling Pants 2
Smurfs Christmas Special
Some Came Running
Space Cowboys
Splendor In The Grass
Sudden Impact
Summer Catch
Swingers
Swordfish
A Tale Of Two Cities
Terminator 3: Rise Of The Machines
Terminator Salvation
Terms Of Endearment
Thief
Thirteen Ghosts
Tightrope
The Time Traveler's Wife
Tis The Season To Be Smurfy
Titans, Seasons 1 & 2
Torque
Tower Heist
The Town That Santa Forgot
Troll
Troll 2
True Crime
Tweety's High-Flying Adventures
Twilight Zone: The Movie
Una Semana
Unaccompanied Minors
Untamed Heart
Veronica Mars
A Very Harold & Kumar 3D Christmas (Extended Version)
We Bought A Zoo
When You Wish Upon A Pickle: A Sesame Street Special
Wild Wild West
Win A Date With Tad Hamilton!
Witches Of Eastwick, The
The Wood
Wyatt Earp
Yogi Bear's All-Star Comedy Christmas Caper
Yogi’s First Christmas
Young Justice, Seasons 1-3
Zoo Animals
HULU
Ayesha's Home Kitchen: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Best Baker in America: Complete Seasons 1 & 2
Christmas Cookie Challenge: Complete Season 1
Flip or Flop Fort Worth: Complete Season 1
Giada's Holiday Handbook: Complete Seasons 1 – 4
Holiday Baking Championship: Complete Seasons 1 – 5
Holiday Gingerbread Showdown: Complete Season 1
Kids Halloween Baking Championship: Special
Macy's Thanksgiving Cake Spectacular: Special
Malaysia Kitchen: Special
Rick & Morty: Complete Season 4
Skins: Complete Series
Tia Mowry at Home: Complete Seasons 1 – 3
Ultimate Thanksgiving Challenge: Complete Season 1
12 Rounds
3 Ninjas
A Christmas Solo
A Nanny For Christmas
A View to a Kill
Alien Nation
Antwone Fisher
Article 99
Beerfest
Big Daddy
The Blair Witch Project
The Bourne Identity
The Bourne Supremacy
The Bourne Ultimatum
Breathless
Bringing Down The House
Broadcast News
Children Of The Corn
Christmas In Compton
Christmas In Vermont
Christmas on Holly Lane
The Christmas Tale
Crimson Tide
Dead Presidents
Diamonds Are Forever
The Dog Who Saved Christmas
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
Firewalker
For Your Eyes Only
Foxfire
From Russia with Love
Fun in Acapulco
The Horse Whisperer
Hud
I Heart Huckabees
I Spy
Johnny Mnemonic
Jumping The Broom
The Kingdom Of Heaven
Kiss The Girls
Knocked Up
The Last Waltz
License to Kill
Little Giants
Live and Let Die
The Living Daylights
Lord Of War
Lost In Space
Love Hurts
The Man with the Golden Gun
Maverick
Moonraker
Mr. Majestyk
Much Ado About Nothing
The Net
Next Day Air
Octopussy
On Her Majesty's Secret Service
Once Upon A Time At Christmas
Pacific Heights
Paws P.I.
Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief
Platoon
The Prestige
Ronin
School Dance
Slumdog Millionaire
Spy Next Door
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
Thunderball
Tomorrow Never Dies
Universal Soldier
W.
Wanted
The Waterboy
Wetlands
Wild Hogs
Wild Things
Working Girl
The World is Not Enough
You Only Live Twice
PRIME VIDEO
28 Days Later
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Christmas Switch
A Majestic Christmas
Arizona Whirlwind
Article 99
As Good As It Gets
Boyz N' The Hood
Breathless
Country Strong
Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon
Dead Poets Society
Deja Vu
Did You Hear About The Morgans?
Firewalker
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde
Marrying Father Christmas
Me, Myself & Irene
More Than A Game
Mr. Majestyk
Next Day Air
Platoon
Rock N' Roll Christmas
Romancing The Stone
Ronin
Silverado
Step Up
Thank You For Smoking
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Insider
The Iron Lady
The Jewel Of The Nile
The Last Waltz
The Sapphires
The Taking Of Pelham 1 2 3
The X Files: I Want To Believe
Twilight
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise Of The Lycans
Underworld
W.
Wall Street
Water For Elephants
You Got Served
Zookeeper
November 2
NETFLIX
Prospect
HBO MAX
Quadrophenia
We Are Who We Are, Season Finale
A Woman Under The Influence
November 3
NETFLIX
Felix Lobrecht: Hype -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Mother -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
The Good Doctor: Season 4 Premiere
The Real Housewives of Atlanta: Complete Season 12
General Commander
The Assault
PRIME VIDEO
General Commander
The Assault
November 4
NETFLIX
A Christmas Catch
Christmas With A Prince
Love and Anarchy -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Looney Tunes, 1930 - 1969
HULU
Blue Story
PRIME VIDEO
Blue Story
November 5
NETFLIX
A New York Christmas Wedding
Carmel: Who Killed Maria Marta? -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Midnight At The Magnolia
Operation Christmas Drop -- NETFLIX FILM
Paranormal -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HULU
Braking for Whales
November 6
NETFLIX
Citation -- NETFLIX FILM
Country Ever After -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La trinchera infinita / The Endless Trench -- NETFLIX FILM
The Late Bloomer
DISNEY+
Disney Goldie & Bear (s1)
Disney Goldie & Bear (s2)
Disney Junior Fancy Nancy: Fancy it Yourself (s1)
Disney’s A Christmas Carol
Mr. Magoo
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 10"
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - "The Big Egg Switcheroo"
The Right Stuff - "VOSTOK"
Weird But True - "Camping" (Season Finale)
One Day at Disney - “Leslie Evans: Senior R&D Imagineer”
HBO MAX
Pecado Original (Aka Original Sin)
HULU
Killing Eve: Complete Season 3
The Real Housewives of New Jersey: Complete Season 10
PRIME VIDEO
The Secret: Dare to Dream
El Presidente (English Dub) - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Ferro - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
Wayne - Amazon Presents: Season 1
November 7
HBO MAX
The Dead Don't Die
The Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame 2020 Inductions
PRIME VIDEO
Retaliation
November 9
NETFLIX
Undercover: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
HBO MAX
Food Wars! Shokugeki No Soma, Season 5 (Subtitled) (Crunchyroll Collection)
Industry, Series Premiere
HULU
The Mighty Ones: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Power: Season 6A
The Nice Guys
November 10
NETFLIX
Dash & Lily -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Trash Truck -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
A Teacher: Limited Series
Vik the Viking
November 11
NETFLIX
Aunty Donna's Big Ol' House of Fun -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Liberator -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Nasce uma Rainha / A Queen Is Born -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
What We Wanted -- NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Patria, Season Finale
HULU
Eater’s Guide to the World: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
The Girl Next Door
Tonight You're Mine
PRIME VIDEO
Tonight You're Mine
November 12
NETFLIX
Fruitvale Station
Graceful Friends
Prom Night
Ludo -- NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
My Sesame Street Friends
HULU
Chicago Fire: Season 9 Premiere
Chicago Med: Season 6 Premiere
Chicago P.D.: Season 8 Premiere
Man who Invented Christmas
November 13
NETFLIX
American Horror Story: 1984
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey -- NETFLIX FILM
The Life Ahead -- NETFLIX FILM
The Minions of Midas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
Petra: City of Riches
Ultimate Viking Sword
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 11"
Magic of Disney's Animal Kingdom - "Baby Gorilla Grace" (Season Finale)
Inside Pixar (Premiere)
The Right Stuff - "Ziggurat"
One Day at Disney - “Mark Gonzalez: Steam Train Engineer”
HBO MAX
De Lo Mio
Entre Nos: LA Meets NY
HULU
I Am Greta: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
Grey’s Anatomy: Season 17 Premiere
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit: Season 22 Premiere
Station 19: Season 4 Premiere
Sputnik
PRIME VIDEO
The Ride
Alex Rider - IMDb TV Original: Season 1
James May: Oh Cook - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
American Horror Story: 1984: Season 9
November 15
NETFLIX
A Very Country Christmas
America's Next Top Model: Seasons 19 & 20
Cloudy with a Chance of Meatballs 2
The Crown: Season 4 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Hometown Holiday
Survivor: Seasons 20 & 28
V for Vendetta
HBO MAX
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, Season Finale
Murder On Middle Beach, Docuseries Premiere
HULU
12 Pups of Christmas
A Christmas Movie Christmas
A Nice Girl Like You
Cartel Land
Christmas Crush
PRIME VIDEO
12 Pups Of Christmas
Christmas Crush
November 16
HBO MAX
His Dark Materials, Season Two Premiere
Linda and the Mockingbirds
HULU
Seven Stages to Achieve Eternal Bliss
November 17
NETFLIX
The Boss Baby: Back in Business: Season 4 -- NETFLIX FAMILY
We Are the Champions -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special
HULU
Soul Surfer
November 18
NETFLIX
El sabor de las margaritas / Bitter Daisies: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Holiday Home Makeover with Mr. Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
DISNEY+
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse (Premiere) - "Supermarket Scramble" & "Cheesewranglers"
HULU
No Man’s Land: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Big Sky: Series Premiere
Body Cam
McQueen
PRIME VIDEO
Body Cam
November 19
NETFLIX
The Princess Switch: Switched Again -- NETFLIX FILM
HULU
For Life: Season 2 Premiere
Amulet
November 20
NETFLIX
Alien Xmas -- NETFLIX FILM
Flavorful Origins: Gansu Cuisine -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
If Anything Happens I Love You -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Planes
Planes: Fire Rescue
Marvel's 616 (Premiere)
The Real Right Stuff (Premiere)
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 12"
The Right Stuff - "Flight" (Finale)
One Day at Disney (Season Finale)
HBO MAX
Porno Para Principiantes (Aka Porno For Newbies)
HULU
Animaniacs: Complete Season 1 (Hulu Original)
Run: Film Premiere (Hulu Original)
A Million Little Things: Season 3 Premiere
Tesla
PRIME VIDEO
Seven Stages To Achieve Eternal Bliss
Small Axe - Amazon Original Series: Limited Series
The Pack - Amazon Original Series: Season 1
November 21
HBO MAX
Between The World And Me, Special Event Premiere
HULU
Burden of Truth: Complete Season 3
PRIME VIDEO
Most Wanted
November 24
NETFLIX
Dragons: Rescue Riders: Huttsgalor Holiday -- NETFLIX FAMILY
El Cuaderno de Tomy / Notes for My Son -- NETFLIX FILM
Hillbilly Elegy -- NETFLIX FILM
Wonderoos -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel
Smurfs, Season 4
HULU
Black Narcissus: Series Premiere
My Hero Academia: Season 4, Episodes 77-88 (DUBBED)
November 25
NETFLIX
The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two -- NETFLIX FILM
Great Pretender: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ANIME
PRIME VIDEO
Uncle Frank - Amazon Original Movie
November 26
NETFLIX
Larry the Cable Guy: Remain Seated
Mosul -- NETFLIX FILM
HBO MAX
Craftopia: Craft the Halls, HBO Max Special Premiere
Craftopia: Merry Craftmas!, HBO Max Special Premiere
The Flight Attendant, HBO Max Original Series Premiere
Superintelligence, HBO Max Original Film Premiere
HULU
Bombshell
PRIME VIDEO
Bombshell
November 27
NETFLIX
A Go! Go! Cory Carson Christmas -- NETFLIX FAMILY
The Call -- NETFLIX FILM
Dance Dreams: Hot Chocolate Nutcracker -- NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Don't Listen -- NETFLIX FILM
Sugar Rush Christmas: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Überweihnachten / Over Christmas -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Virgin River: Season 2 -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
La Belva / The Beast -- NETFLIX FILM
DISNEY+
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day
The Adventures of Yellow Dog: Far From Home
Marvel’s Spider-man: Maximum Venom (s3)
Once Upon a Time in Wonderland
Party Animals (s1)
Alaska: Port Protection
Black Beauty (Original Movie Premiere)
The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse - "House of Tomorrow" & "Hard to Swallow"
The Mandalorian - "Chapter 13"
HBO MAX
Chateau Vato
How To With John Wilson, Season Finale
HULU
Centigrade
PRIME VIDEO
Life in a Year
November 29
NETFLIX
Wonderoos: Holiday Holiday! -- NETFLIX FAMILY
HBO MAX
The Undoing, Season Finale
HULU
The Big Ugly
November 30
NETFLIX
The 2nd
Rust Creek
Spookley and the Christmas Kittens
A Love So Beautiful -- NETFLIX ORIGINAL
Finding Agnes -- NETFLIX FILM