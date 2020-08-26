Everything Coming to Netflix, Disney+, HBO Max, Hulu & Amazon Prime Video in September 2020

Later in the month, Netflix is releasing originals such as The Babysitter: Killer Queen, Ratched, The Devil All the Time, and The Duchess. Hulu will be releasing its new series Woke this month, along with the second season of P3N15, while Amazon debuts it's anticipated new project, Utopia.

September 4th is the first Friday of the month and it looks to be one of the most significant days for new content in months, potentially in all of 2020. Mualn will be dropping on the Disney+ Premier Access program, making it available to all subscribers for an additional $30 purchase fee. Also arriving on that same day is the second season of Amazon's The Boys, Netflix original series Away, and Charlie Kaufman's I'm Thinking of Ending Things.

Who's ready for an entire month of brand new content to stream?! Well, let's hope you are, because that's what is coming your way next week. Beginning on September 1st, all of the major streaming services are going to kick off a new month of additions, bringing a horde of movies and TV shows to their rosters. Netflix , Disney+ , Amazon Prime , HBO Max , and Hulu will all be adding content throughout September, giving you more than a few options throughout the next month.

September 1

NETFLIX

Adrift

Anaconda

Back to the Future

Back to the Future Part II

Back to the Future Part III

Barbershop

Barbie Princess Adventure

Borgen: Season 1-3

Children of the Sea

Coneheads

Glory

Grease

Magic Mike

The Muppets

Muppets Most Wanted

Not Another Teen Movie

Pineapple Express

Possession

The Producers (2005)

The Promised Neverland: Season 1

Puss in Boots

Red Dragon

Residue

Sex Drive

Sister, Sister: Season 1-6

The Smurfs

Wildlife

Zathura

Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices -- NETFLIX FAMILY

The Boss Baby: Get That Baby! -- NETFLIX FAMILY

Felipe Esparza: Bad Decisions -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

La Partita / The Match -- NETFLIX FILM

True: Friendship Day -- NETFLIX FAMILY

HBO MAX

93Queen

All The Right Moves

The Astronaut Farmer

Badlands

Ballmastrz: 9009

Bandidas

Barnyard

The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel

Black Dynamite

Blood Diamond

The Bodyguard

The Brak Show

Butterfield 8

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof

Caveman

Charlotte's Web

The Cider House Rules

City Of God

Clara's Heart

Clerks

Cold Creek Manor

Congo

The Conversation

Cop Out

The Curious Case Of Benjamin Button

Date Movie

Dave

The Devil Inside

Divine Secrets of the Ya-Ya Sisterhood

Doctor Who, Season 12

Dog Day Afternoon

Dolores Claiborne

Election

Fatal Attraction

Father of the Bride

Final Destination 5

Flight Of The Phoenix

Forensic Files II, Season 1

Going the Distance

A Good Year

Grease

Harlem Nights

Harvey Birdman: Attorney at Law

Heartbreakers

A Hidden Life

Honeymoon in Vegas

Idlewild

Impractical Jokers, Seasons 5-8

Impractical Jokers: After Party

Impractical Jokers: The Movie

Infomercials

In Good Company

Jackson

JFK

Joe Pera Talks With You

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island

Joyful Noise

A Kiss Before Dying

The Lake House

Lassie Come Home

Lazor Wulf, Season 1

Lean on Me

Life with Father

Little,

Little Women

Lost in Space

A Man Apart

Mao Mao, Heroes of Pure Heart, Episodes 1-30

Marathon Man

The Mexican

Miracle Workers, Season 1

Midnight Run

Miracle At St. Anna

Miss Congeniality

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Moral Orel, Seasons 1-3

Murder by Numbers

Netizens

Observe and Report

Off the Air

An Officer and a Gentleman

OK K.O.! Let's Be Heroes, Seasons 1-3

The Operative

The Outsiders

Over the Garden Wall

Over The Hedge

Point Break

Private Benjamin

Prometheus

PT 109

Red Riding Hood

The Replacements

Replicas

Reversal of Fortune

A Room With A View

Sealab 2021, Seasons 1-5

See No Evil

Shrek Forever After

Sin Cielo

The Sitter

Snakes on a Plane

Son of the Mask

Squidbillies, Seasons 1-12

Star 80

Sunrise at Campobello

Superjail!, Seasons 1-4

Tennessee Johnson,

Three Kings

Tigtone, Season 1

Tim and Eric Awesome Show, Great Job!, Seasons 1-5

Too Beautiful: Our Right to Fight

Two Weeks Notice

V for Vendetta

Victoria and Abdul

The Wedding Singer

Wes Craven's New Nightmare

When We Were Kings

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf?

The Wind and the Lion

Young Sheldon, Seasons 1-3

HULU

Mike Tyson Mysteries: Complete Season 4 (Adult Swim)

Jeopardy!: Episode Refresh (ABC)

50 First Dates

Absolute Power

Aeon Flux

American Dragons

An American Haunting

Any Given Sunday

Anywhere but Here

Back to School

Bad Girls from Mars

The Bank Job

Because I Said So

The Birdcage

Broken Lizard's Club Dread

Call Me

Carrington

The Cold Light Of Day

Cool Blue

Criminal Law

The Day the Earth Stood Still

De-Lovely

Demolition Man

Desperate Hours

Deuces Wild

Employee of the Month

The End of Violence

Evil Dead II

Extreme Justice

The Festival

Hanoi Hilton

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay

Harold & Kumar Go To White Castle

Hoosiers

The House on Carroll Street

I Feel Pretty

The Impossible

Invasion U.S.A.

Jessabelle

Julia

The Last Boy Scout

The Last House on the Left

The Little Girl Who Lives Down the Lane

Love Is All There Is

Mad Money

Man of La Mancha

The Mechanic

Mississippi Burning

Mr. North

Music Within

Not Another Teen Movie

Notorious

The Omen

Outbreak

Pee-wee's Big Adventure

Pieces of April

Practical Magic

Rambo

Reasonable Doubt

Religulous

Slow Burn

Some Kind of Wonderful

Stargate

The Terminator

Things You Can Tell Just By Looking At Her

This World, Then the Fireworks

Top Gun

Trolls World Tour

Turkey Bowl

Twilight

The Twilight Saga: New Moon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

The Weight of Water

Wanted

The Woods

PRIME VIDEO

1/1

1 Million Happy Nows

A Birder's Guide To Everything

Abe & Phil's Last Poker Game

Addicted To Fresno

Alex Cross

American Dragons

Bachelor Lions

Barney Thomson

Beach Party

Bewitched

Big Time

Bitter Melon

Bully

C.O.G

Carrington

Casino Royale

Close Encounters Of The Third Kind

Dark Matter

De-Lovely

Defense Of The Realm

Die, Monster, Die!

Don't Talk To Irene

Dr. Goldfoot And The Bikini Machine

Eaten By Lions

Employee Of The Month

Enemy Within

Extreme Justice

Face 2 Face

Gas-s-s-s

I'd Like To Be Alone Now

I'm Not Here

Kart Racer

Kramer Vs. Kramer

Lakeview Terrace

Lord Love A Duck

Man Of La Mancha

Microbe And Gasoline

Miss Nobody

Muscle Beach Party

Music Within

No Way To Live

Patriots Day

Rambo

Sex And The City: The Movie

Sex And The City 2

Slash)

Slow Burn

Snapshots

Sunlight Jr.

The Bank Job

The Billion Dollar Hobo

The Birdcage

The Dunning Man

The Festival

The Go-Getters

The Graduate

The Hanoi Hilton

The Haunted Palace

The House On Carroll Street

The Last House On The Left

The Mechanic

The Ring Thing

The Video Dead

The Visitors

The Weight Of Water

The White Bus

The Woods

The Yes Men

To Keep The Light

The Turkey Bowl

Twice-Told Tales

Tyler Perry's Daddy's Little Girls

Warrior Road

Weather Girl

What Children Do

What If It Works?

Whoever Slew Auntie Roo

Yongary: Monster From The Deep

Zoom