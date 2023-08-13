Suicide Squad's David Ayer Shares Another Director's Cut Tease

The Ayer Cut movement is alive and well, with Suicide Squad helmer David Ayer going so far as to say earlier this month that his version of the controversial anti-hero film could see release someday. The filmmaker has consistently shared new behind-the-scenes glimpses at parts of the movie not seen in Warners Bros.' theatrical release, including an all-new look at Jared Leto's highly divisive Joker. Now, the filmmaker has released another glimpse at his version of the movie, sharing a photo of Karen Fukuhara's Katana.

Ayer shared the photo of Fukuhara's character on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter, Sunday afternoon. Though he didn't reveal much, Ayer captioned the picture "masks." See the new glimpse at Katana below.

When is the Suicide Squad Ayer Cut being released?

Earlier this month, Ayer simultaneously debunked rumors the Ayer Cut was being released while saying it could definitely "see its day," suggesting Warner Bros. could release it in a process similar to Zack Snyder's Justice League.

"There's a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people," Ayer said of the movie, responding to a negative tweet. "And I'm aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn discussion to the 2016 film in a negative way. Have you ever had an experience in life that didn't until the way you wanted, that dragged you, that made you rethink everything? I have. All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release. The interest in my cut being [shown] seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have it's time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects. In a way I'm chained to this thing. I'm riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey."

Suicide Squad (2016) is now streaming on Max.