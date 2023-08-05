The Suicide Squad: DC Fans Celebrate Two Year Anniversary

Two years ago Saturday, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad entered theaters. Though it was released at the height of the pandemic, the film quickly became a fan of many because of its comic-accuracy and Gunn's signature humor. Now, two years after its release, fans of the film are celebrating its arrival, causing the film to trend across social media over the weekend.

Though Gunn helmed The Suicide Squad and is now one of the two bosses of DC Studios, it's unlikely the film itself will remain part of the new DCU canon moving forward. That said, some pieces to the puzzle will stay in place, though it has yet to be seen just which ones.

"DC Studios movies (and canon) start with [Superman] Legacy," Gunn replied to a fan who wrote they were "confused" about the new DC continuity on Threads. The fan lobbied the question after Nathan Fillion — who already played The Detachable Kid / T.D.K. in Gunn's The Suicide Squad — was cast in Superman: Legacy as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern.

