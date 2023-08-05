The Suicide Squad: DC Fans Celebrate Two Year Anniversary
James Gunn's cult classic entered theaters on August 5, 2023.
Two years ago Saturday, James Gunn's The Suicide Squad entered theaters. Though it was released at the height of the pandemic, the film quickly became a fan of many because of its comic-accuracy and Gunn's signature humor. Now, two years after its release, fans of the film are celebrating its arrival, causing the film to trend across social media over the weekend.
Though Gunn helmed The Suicide Squad and is now one of the two bosses of DC Studios, it's unlikely the film itself will remain part of the new DCU canon moving forward. That said, some pieces to the puzzle will stay in place, though it has yet to be seen just which ones.
"DC Studios movies (and canon) start with [Superman] Legacy," Gunn replied to a fan who wrote they were "confused" about the new DC continuity on Threads. The fan lobbied the question after Nathan Fillion — who already played The Detachable Kid / T.D.K. in Gunn's The Suicide Squad — was cast in Superman: Legacy as the Guy Gardner Green Lantern.
Keep scrolling to see what people are saying.
Best Ever
prevnext
Happy 2nd anniversary to one of the best CBMs of all time, The Suicide Squad! pic.twitter.com/5129NTfqw2— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 5, 2023
Really Love It
prevnext
I just really love The Suicide Squad ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kFUwPcn5H0— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 5, 2023
Peak
prevnext
A reminder that The Suicide Squad is PEAK pic.twitter.com/jWmdOLnWEf— sabrina 🦇 (@nightwaynes) August 5, 2023
Greatest Hits
prevnext
Today is the anniversary of the premiere of The Suicide Squad, so I want to make a thread dedicated to some of the best moments of the movie, here we go: pic.twitter.com/LhQqEcDBdO— TSSPMFan🦅 (@VigiFangirl) August 5, 2023
That's the Tweet
prevnext
The Suicide Squad is the best DCEU and one the BEST DC movies of all time
That's it, that's the tweet pic.twitter.com/BdnRDPh6N8— TSSPMFan🦅 (@VigiFangirl) August 5, 2023
Happy Birthday
prevnext
Happy 2 year anniversary to The Suicide Squad. pic.twitter.com/8vsbeUtWcC— Reza (@Reza_shuaib) August 5, 2023
Best DCU Movie
The Suicide Squad is the best DCEU movie pic.twitter.com/afygufQtV0— Joe (@hzjoe03) August 5, 2023
*****
The Suicide Squad is now streaming on Max.prev