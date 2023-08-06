Suicide Squad Director Reveals New Image of Jared Leto's Joker

Many actors have played the Joker over the years, and Joaquin Phoenix will soon be back as Batman's biggest foe in Joker: Folie à Deux, which went into production at the end of last year. The Todd Phillips sequel is disconnected from the DCEU, the film series that started with Man of Steel back in 2013 that is expected to end with Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom later this year. The DCEU's Joker was previously played by Jared Leto in Suicide Squad. Late last night, the 2016 movie's director, David Ayer, took to Twitter to share a new image of Leto as the iconic villain.

Ayer did not caption the photo, which sees Leto's Joker in a suit. You can check out the image below:

Will DC Studios Release the Ayer Cut?

Last year, it was announced that James Gunn and Peter Safran are now the co-chairs and co-CEOs of DC Studios, a new entity formed to replace DC Films. Ayer has previously shown his support for Gunn's new position, but he has also been very open about wanting Warner Bros. to release his version of Suicide Squad. Considering he's friendly with Gunn on Twitter, many fans have wondered if Gunn will release the "Ayer Cut." Soon after Gunn's new role was announced, he addressed some of the fan requests, including saving Legends of Tomorrow after it was canceled and releasing the "Ayer Cut."

"Opened up Twitter at the end of a long, creative weekend to see the many tweets to #SaveLegendsofTomorrow & #ReleaseTheAyerCut & fan support for other DC projects over the years. The majority of these requests were enthusiastic & respectful," Gunn wrote. "As the new (& first ever) CEOs of DC Studios, Peter & I think it's important we acknowledge you, the fans, & let you know we hear your different desires for the pathways forward for DC. Although our ability to interact on Twitter has been lessened due to the workload of our new positions, we are listening & open to everything as we embark on this journey, & will continue to do so for the next few years."

Gunn continued, "But all our initial focus is on the story going forward, hammering out the new DCU, & telling the Biggest Story Ever Told across multiple films, television shows, & animated projects. We invite all of the DC fandoms from across the multiverse – and everyone else as well – into this new universe. We can't wait to reveal more." You can check out his thread here.

