Samoa Joe Says His King Shark Would Beat Sly Stallone's in a Landslide

Samoa Joe thinks the version of King Shark he voices in the upcoming "The Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League" game is pretty formidable.

In the upcoming video game The Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, WWE's Samoa Joe will provide the voice for King Shark, the DC villain created by Karl Kesel and Tom Grummett during their run on Superboy in the '90s. The character has had a few prior screen incarnations, appearing on The CW's The Flash (voiced by David Hayter), as well as in James Gunn's The Suicide Squad (Sylvester Stallone). Animated versions have popped up on Harley Quinn (voiced by Ron Funches) and Young Justice (James Arnold Taylor), and the animated features Batman: Assault on Arkham and Justice League Dark: Apokolips War (both voiced by John DiMaggio).

When it comes to a test of strength, though, Samoa Joe is confident his King Shark can throw down with the best of them. Speaking with him in support of Peacock's Twisted Metal, we asked Joe whether he thought he could take Stallone's big-screen iteration of the villain, and he was sure of it.

"My King Shark in a landslide," the star told ComicBook.com's Chris Killian. "Just way more intelligence, much more cunning, definitely way more vicious. All respect to Sly, but when it comes to the battle of the King Sharks, 'hand' ain't gonna do it, man."

The game is set for release in February. It centers on a team of supervillains assembled by Amanda Waller, who have to do battle with the Justice League after the heroes are brainwashed by Brainiac and start trying to help him take over the world. It will feature Kevin Conroy as Batman, appearing posthumously in the role for the final time.

Here's the official synopsis for Peacock's Twisted Metal series:

"TWISTED METAL, a half-hour live-action TV series based on the classic PlayStation game series, is a high-octane action comedy, based on an original take by Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick and written by Michael Jonathan Smith, about a motor-mouthed outsider offered a chance at a better life, but only if he can successfully deliver a mysterious package across a post-apocalyptic wasteland. With the help of a badass axe-wielding car thief, he'll face savage marauders driving vehicles of destruction and other dangers of the open road, including a deranged clown who drives an all too familiar ice cream truck."

Editor's note: This interview was conducted prior to the SAG actors' strike.