Suicide Squad Director Reveals His One Regret About Jared Leto's Joker

Back in 2016, Warner Bros. Pictures released Suicide Squad under their DC Films banner, and the rest is history. Suicide Squad received some pretty rotten reviews but somehow still received an Academy Award for makeup. Since its release, there have been several petitions to release director David Ayer's cut of the film, à la Zack Snyder's Justice League, but they have yet to be successful. Ayer made several choices that fans and the nerd community found distasteful, like all of Jared Leto's Joker tattoos. Ayer recently revealed (Via The Direct), that the "Damaged" tattoo was the one regret he had from the movie.

"It's the one aesthetic choice I wish I hadn't made," Ayer said. "Caught a lot of smoke for it obviously."

