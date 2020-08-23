The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Calls His DC Film the “Biggest Movie” He’s Ever Made

✖

The Suicide Squad director James Gunn is calling the DC film the “biggest movie” he’s ever made. That statement will likely ruffle some feathers with MCU fans who really enjoy the Guardians of the Galaxy movies. During the DC FanDome reel for the film, the director talked about the scale of this film and how much fun the entire cast and crew were having making it. All of the film’s stars seemed to be on the same page as their director with respect to how wild The Suicide Squad ended up being. All the people featured in the behind-the-scenes clip ended up trying to prepare viewers to expect the unexpected when it comes to the follow-up to the 2016 feature. Fans should have expected some curveballs the second that Gunn was announced as director.

“You want to go to work with people who jump out of bed every day and want to go to work,” John Cena has said of the movie before. “[Gunn] is the epitome of that. He cares so much about what he’s doing and I think especially when he’s put in a position to write, develop, and do this by his rules essentially. He chose the franchise. He kind of dictated his terms and now he’s really betting on himself and I hope everybody enjoys seeing it as much as we’re enjoying making it because it’s awesome.”

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Margot Robbie previously said of the film. ”And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me.”

Viola Davis is back as Amanda Waller, with Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang. New characters and their respective roles include Elba as Bloodsport, Cena as Peacemaker, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Juan Diego Botto as Presidente General Silvio Luna, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Flula Borg as Javelin, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Daniela Melchoir as Ratcatcher, Nathan Fillion as TDK, Mayling Ng as Mongal, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, and Alice Braga as Sol Soria.

