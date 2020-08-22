The Suicide Squad: Here Are All the Differences Between the Posters

✖

Saturday was a bit day for fans of the eagerly awaited The Suicide Squad. During DC FanDome not only did they get an extended character trailer revealing the who's who in the James Gunn film and a special behind-the-scenes look at the film as well, a pair of posters for the film as well. The two posters are extremely similar, featuring the film's cast of characters and some serious action with explosions behind them and the single word "Boom", but there are a few details that are different from poster to poster -- and we've done our best to spot them all.

First up, there are some costume differences for some of the characters between the two posters. The most obvious one is Harley Quinn. In the first poster Gunn shared with fans on social media, Harley (played by Margo Robbie in the film) is wearing a costume that Gunn noted in replies to the poster is inspired by her Injustice video game look. The second poster, however, has Harley in a red dress instead. Her hair is also just slightly different in the second poster.

Again, thanks to all of you for checking out #TheSuicideSquad panel today at #DCFanDome. If you missed it, don't worry, there will be encores. But for now here's a final treat, a special @SuicideSquadWB DC FanDome Fan Poster we've been working on! I love it, how about you? pic.twitter.com/sdQvWMHWWC — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) August 22, 2020

Another very noticeable costume difference belongs to Idris Elba's Bloodsport. The character's costume remains the same across both posters, but one has the character wearing his mask while the main poster shows his face entirely. It's a similar situation for Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior). Located on the bottom right of both posters, she's wearing her mask in one, but not the other.

Another interesting, albeit small, difference between the two posters is with Pete Davidson's Blackguard and Nathan Fillion's TDK. Located just behind Harley Quinn, the character's placement in the posters are ever so slightly different, with the pair being brought a bit more forward in the main poster as opposed to the alternate take.

While it's not clear if those differences are simply creative choices for the purposes of making a cool poster or if they hint at potential plot elements of the film, what is consistent and clear is the potential the film has. Fans were very excited with what they saw during DC FanDome and even Robbie herself has previously said the film will be "incredible".

"I can tell you that [The Suicide Squad is] going to be incredible," Robbie explained of the film in a separate interview. "And again, it's just interesting to see what a different filmmaker makes of Gotham and these characters and Harley, really. I'm fascinated by what James Gunn finds interesting in her compared to what [Birds of Prey director] Cathy [Yan] finds interesting, compared to what [Suicide Squad director] David [Ayer] found interesting about her. [James is] such a comic book lover, so it's going to be rooted in the source material, which is always important to me."

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Did you catch the differences between the two The Suicide Squad posters? Are the differences you caught that we may have missed? Let us know in the comments!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.