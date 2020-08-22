The Suicide Squad: Why James Gunn Was Excited to Do a DC Film After Marvel 

✖

The Suicide Squad marks one of the franchise's most ambitious projects to date. After David Ayer's take on the team was met with mixed favor, director James Gunn has been tasked to tackle the squad's sequel-turned-reboot. With a new team in place, it seems like The Suicide Squad will be unlike any film in the DC Extended Universe, and its director says he is excited to tackle the DC Universe after being lauded for his work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Earlier today, DC FanDome kicked off to critical praise as new details went live about Gotham Knights, Wonder Woman 1984, The Flash, and more. Of course, Gunn made a virtual appearance at the event, and it was there he told fans in a behind-the-scenes video that The Suicide Squad is nothing like his previous superhero films.

"It’s gonna be different from any superhero movie ever made," the director said before adding, "I was excited with an opportunity to do the Suicide Squad in the way it could be done from my point of view."

Continuing, Gunn praised the project by calling it one of the best he's ever been a part of. "This has been, truly, the greatest, most exciting journey of my life, making this film."

As you can imagine, Gunn was grateful for the chance to work on The Suicide Squad when the gig came up. The director signed on to the film after Gunn was fired from The Guardians of the Galaxy 3. The exit came shortly after several controversial tweets from his past resurfaced, but Gunn's apology and his fans' support persuaded Disney to rehire him. Gunn stressed he would only do so should he be able to finish The Suicide Squad, and given his comments today, Gunn is excited to bring his distinct style to the DCEU. Obviously, fans are just as thrilled to see the director jumping ship to a new comic universe, and it will make his return to the MCU all the more rewarding with the Guardians.

