Disney Confirmed for Super Bowl 2019 TV Spots

The 2019 Super Bowl is officially a week away, and it sounds like Disney fans have plenty of time to get prepared for something awesome.

According to a new report from Ad Age, the Walt Disney Company is expected to air an “undisclosed” number of spots during next Sunday’s big game. The report does not outline how many spots the company has taken out, or what exactly they will be promoting, but it does hint that they will probably air sometime between the coin toss and the end of the game.

While it was essentially assumed that Disney would have some sort of presence at the event, the confirmation of it will surely get people buzzing with excitement. But even then, the fact that we don’t know how many spots will be airing opens a whole new can of worms.

There have already been rumors that Avengers: Endgame will be among those TV spots, similarly to how Avengers: Infinity War debuted footage during the game the year before. Given the fact that the film is being seen as the culmination of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – and just how profitable Infinity War was last year – it surely stands to reason that new footage could debut during the Super Bowl.

“If you were to think of the Marvel universe over the last ten years as a book, this is the ending of the book,” co-director Joe Russo told reporters last year. “And then there may be new books written, but this is certainly the ending of this book.”

“I think, as storytellers, what it means for us is that while you’re always looking for a cataclysmic event in a film, to change a character, to challenge a character, and to sort of explore who that character is, and test who that character is, I think it gave all of us in this film an opportunity to figure out, well what were those ultimate tests for these characters?” co-director Anthony Russo added. “To sort of go one step further even than how you would normally test a character in one of these films because we have the freedom to sort of think of it, in many cases, as sort of a final test.”

While there’s certainly quite a lot of fervor around the possibility of new Endgame footage, there’s no shortage of 2019 Disney releases we could get a new look at, including Captain Marvel, Dumbo, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, and The Lion King. And beyond that, there is a fair share of Disney films that have yet to debut any footage, including Star Wars: Episode IX and Frozen 2.

