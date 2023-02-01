Alicia Silverstone Makes Clueless Return in Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl LVII is taking place on February 12th and will see the Kansas City Chiefs going up against the Philadelphia Eagles. If you're not a fan of football, there are still some other exciting factors about the event. Not only is Rihanna leading the halftime show, but various brands have teased some delightful commercials. Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul are returning to the roles of Walter White and Jesse Pinkman in an upcoming ad for Frito-Lay's PopCorners snack, and there's even going to be a commercial for Blockbuster. Speaking of actor returns and 1990s staples, Rakuten's Super Bowl ad sees Alicia Silverstone reprising her role as Cher from Clueless.

"As if we could wait until 2.12.23 to share this. #notsoclueless @AliciaSilv," Rakuten shared on Twitter. The ad sees Silverstone in Cher's iconic yellow outfit and going to the front of a classroom before saying, "Don't bug. Your girl is back." We're hoping the full ad will see Silverstone performing a passionate speech as she did in debate class. You can check out the teaser below:

What Movie Trailers Are Coming During Super Bowl LVII?

In addition to celebrity-filled ads, you can also glimpse some exciting new trailers during the big game. Last month, The Wrap confirmed that Warner Bros. will be debuting a promo for the upcoming The Flash film during Super Bowl LVII. This will be the first major showcase for a Warner Bros. film at the Super Bowl in seventeen years. The last time they released a trailer during the Super Bowl was to showcase V for Vendetta, Poseidon, and 16 Blocks back in 2006. However, there have been some Warner Bros. crossover ads during past Super Bowls. For example, Wonder Woman 1984 was a part of Tide's ad campaign in 2020 and there was a "Year of Heroes" teaser in 2020 that debuted on Super Bowl weekend, but did not air during the actual game. That ad featured footage from The Flash, The Batman, Black Adam, and Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. You can read a description for The Flash below:

In The Flash, Barry Allen travels back in time to prevent his mother's murder, which brings unintended consequences to his timeline. The Flash is set to be directed by IT's Muschietti, with a script from Birds of Prey and Batgirl's Christina Hodson. It will star Ezra Miller as Barry Allen / The Flash, both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton's iterations of Bruce Wayne / Batman, as well as Sasha Calle as Supergirl, Kiersey Clemons as Iris West, Ron Livingston as Henry Allen, Maribel Verdu as Nora Allen, Ian Loh as a young Barry Allen, and Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Rudy Mancuso playing currently-unknown roles.

