The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed

The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.

The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer is basically a recut teaser for director Rob Cohen's Original The Fast and the Furious movie from 2001 – looking polished and pretty and ready for modern 4K. Take a trip down memory lane and watch it below:

To make an event of the Fast X trailer launch, Universal Pictures is holding a grand showcase event, "The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event". It will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9th, giving fans a first look at the Fast X trailer, before the trailer debuts worldwide on Friday, February 10th, at 8am PT / 11am ET.

Official details are below: