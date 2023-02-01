The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer is basically a recut teaser for director Rob Cohen's Original The Fast and the Furious movie from 2001 – looking polished and pretty and ready for modern 4K. Take a trip down memory lane and watch it below:
To make an event of the Fast X trailer launch, Universal Pictures is holding a grand showcase event, "The Fast X Trailer Takeover fan event". It will be held in Los Angeles on Thursday, February 9th, giving fans a first look at the Fast X trailer, before the trailer debuts worldwide on Friday, February 10th, at 8am PT / 11am ET.
Official details are below:
The Fast X trailer will premiere worldwide at 8 a.m. pacific on February 10
Fast X arrives in theaters May 19, 2023
The event at L.A. Live will feature an exclusive first look at the Fast X trailer, appearances by the film's stars (plus a few surprises) and will be followed by an epic Tuner Party
The event will present immersive photo opportunities, feature vehicles from the Fast & Furious films, offer limited-edition giveaways, and more. Doors open at 5 p.m. pacific
In addition, replicas of cars driven by Paul Walker's character Brian O'Conner and Diesel's Dom Toretto in the Fast films will be on display at the event, courtesy of Reach Out WorldWide (ROWW), the 501(c)(3) non-profit organization founded by Paul Walker in 2010 and now led by his brother, Cody Walker. ROWW responds to natural disasters, ranging from earthquakes to hurricanes, worldwide, with a team of first responders and other professionals in the medical and construction fields who help accelerate relief efforts by augmenting local expertise when natural disasters strike.