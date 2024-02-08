2024 Super Bowl: Watch Every New Movie Trailer Released for the Big Game

The Super Bowl may technically be about the two best teams in the NFL facing off for football's ultimate prize, but for many around the country, it represents one of the biggest movie events of the year. Several film studios use the Super Bowl as a platform to advertise some of their biggest movies in the coming year, leading to more than a few awesome trailers arriving online in the same weekend. This year is no different, and there are some big movies set to release ads this weekend. Deadpool 3 is one of the films with expected big game spots, along with Twisters, Inside Out 2, and several others. Some studios have started unveiling their big game spots online ahead of Sunday's event. This week has already seen the debut of the trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One, as well as a new spot for IF. With that in mind, we wanted to have a single place to collect all of the new Super Bowl trailers. As the weekend goes on, we'll update this list with each of the trailers that drops online!

A Quiet Place: Day One After two successful outings, the Quiet Place franchise is backing up to when the invasion first began. A Quiet Place: Day One stars Lupita Nyong'o and Joseph Quinn, following initial arrival of the aliens that terrorized the characters of the first two films. Paramount actually released the trailer for A Quiet Place: Day One a few days ahead of the Super Bowl, dropping the first look at the film on Wednesday. prevnext

IF After directing the first two Quiet Place films, John Krasinski is moving in a different direction with his new movie, IF. A sweeping film about imaginary friends, IF stars Ryan Reynolds in the lead role. The first trailer for IF has been out there for a while, but Paramount released another tease recently that reveals some new footage is set to air during the Super Bowl. prevnext

Deadpool 3 (Not Yet Released) (Photo: Marvel Studios) Of all the trailers expected for this year's Super Bowl, there is none bigger than Deadpool 3. There have been so many question marks surrounding the Deadpool franchise since Marvel Studios got the rights to the X-Men characters a few years ago. Those question marks have turned into pure hype throughout the production of Deadpool 3, as the film will not only be rated R, but it will also reunite Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman on-screen. prevnext

Twisters (Not Yet Released) Nearly 30 years after Twister hit theaters, Universal heading back into the storm with Twisters. From Minari director Lee Isaac Chung, Twisters features an all-star cast that includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Glen Powell, Anthony Ramos, Kiernan Shipka, Brandon Perea, Sasha Lane, David Corenswet, and Katy O'Brien. The film is set to hit theaters on July 19th. prevnext

Wicked (Not Yet Released) The first part of Universal's film adaptation of Wicked may not be hitting theaters until late in the year, but it has potential to be one of 2024's biggest films so the advertising could get started early. John M. Chu directs this adaptation of the award-winning musical, with Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande playing the lead roles. prevnext

The Fall Guy (Not Yet Released) (Photo: Vanity Fair/Universal Pictures) Ryan Gosling is as popular as ever thanks to his Oscar-nominated turn as Ken in Greta Gerwig's Barbie. He's now leading a vehicle of his own with David Leitch's The Fall Guy. This film has the potential to be one of the bigger releases in the first half of the year. Universal clearly loves what they've seen, as they recently entered talks with Leitch to direct a new Jurassic World movie. prevnext

Inside Out 2 (Not Yet Released) (Photo: Pixar) As far as family fare goes, one of the safest bets for a trailer at the Super Bowl is Disney and Pixar's Inside Out 2. The sequel to the Oscar-winning animated film already released a short teaser trailer, but this weekend could see an extended look at Pixar's latest. prevnext