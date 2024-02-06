Super Bowl 2024 Trailers You Shouldn't Expect to See During the Big Game

From Dune 2 to Ghostbusters 4 and beyond, here are the movie trailers you shouldn't expect to see during Super Bowl 2024.

It's a time-honored tradition as anticipated as the Super Bowl itself: movie studios shell out millions each year to advertise their TV and movie trailers during the big game. With the countdown to Super Bowl LVIII (Feb. 11 on CBS and Nickelodeon or streaming on Paramount+) underway, this year's matchup between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco is where fans expect to receive the first look at Marvel Studios' Deadpool 3, Paramount+'s Sonic the Hedgehog spinoff series Knuckles, and more — but not every studio is spending upwards of $7 million for air time to promote their slates during the 2024 Super Bowl.

Variety reports that Warner Bros., Sony Pictures, Netflix, and Amazon are among the expected no-shows this year. However, studios that will have a presence before and during the Super Bowl include Paramount (A Quiet Place: Day One, Bob Marley: One Love, IF, Halo, and Knuckles), Disney (Deadpool 3, Inside Out 2, Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes), and Universal (which could potentially unveil new looks at Kung Fu Panda 4, The Fall Guy, Despicable Me 4, or this summer's Twisters).

With Warner Bros., Sony, Netflix, and Amazon reportedly sitting out the big game, we've rounded up the movie trailers you shouldn't expect to see during the Super Bowl:

Warner Bros.



The Warner Bros. slate includes Denis Villeneuve's sci-fi epic Dune: Part Two (March 1), MonsterVerse sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (March 29), and George Miller's Mad Max Saga prequel Furiosa (May 24). WB already heavily advertised the Dune sequel during the AFC and NFC Championships with TV spots and featurettes, and will attach an exclusive extended sneak preview to the IMAX re-release of Christopher Nolan's Tenet later this month.

Last year, Warner Bros. aired a 45-second Big Game spot for The Flash to coincide with the first full-length trailer released online ahead of kickoff — only for the big-budgeted DC movie to flop at the summer box office.

Sony Pictures



Sony is celebrating 100 years of Columbia Pictures in 2024, but those plans don't include showcases for its upcoming releases at Super Bowl LVIII. The Sony's Spider-Man Universe installment Madame Web (February 14) will kick off the studio's slate, which includes Ghostbusters: Afterlife sequel Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire (March 22), the animated The Garfield Movie (May 24) featuring the voice of mustachioed Pringles spokesman Chris Pratt, and the Will Smith and Martin Lawrence-led Bad Boys 4 (June 14).

Further out, late 2024 sees the release of SSU installments Kraven the Hunter (August 30) and Venom 3 (November 8), plus the Karate Kid revival starring Ralph Macchio and Jackie Chan (December 13).

Netflix



Netflix doesn't typically buy Super Bowl ad time, but the streamer did promote Stranger Things season 2 in 2017 and aired its Netflix/General Motors campaign that inserted Will Ferrell into Netflix series like Squid Game, Stranger Things, Bridgerton, and Zack Snyder zombie movie Army of the Dead.

This year, the Netflix slate includes the original movies Mea Culpa (Feb. 23) from Tyler Perry, Adam Sandler drama Spaceman (March 1), Zack Snyder's Rebel Moon — Part Two: The Scargiver (April 19), and Eddie Murphy's Beverly Hills Cop 4: Axel F (July 3). Among the new series set to stream this year are Netflix's Terminator and Lara Croft animes, Guy Ritchie's The Gentlemen TV series, and the long-anticipated Squid Game season 2.

Amazon



Last year, Amazon aired new looks at MGM's Air and Creed III during the big game. This year, the company will skip promoting such titles as the new series Mr. & Mrs. Smith, Invincible season 2 part two (March 14), Jake Gyllenhaal's Road House remake (March 21), Zendaya tennis movie Challengers (April 26), Anne Hathaway romcom The Idea of You (May 2), and the John Cena and Simu Liu action-comedy Grand Death Lotto (TBA).