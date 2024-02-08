Super Bowl 2024 Commercials: Watch All the New Spots for the Big Game

Super Bowl LVIII is on the horizon, delivering a pop culture bonanza around the biggest football game of the year. For some viewers, the highlight of the Super Bowl is easily its advertisements, which have become known for cameos from big stars or off-the-wall campaigns. In the lead-up to Sunday's Super Bowl between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers, a number of companies have gotten ahead of the curve, debuting teasers — or sometimes, their full commercials — to draw hype. This year has already delivered on a lot of fronts, enlisting celebrities like Jeremy Renner, Jason Momoa, Christopher Walken, and more to star in some unexpected advertisement.

If you want to get ready for the Super Bowl, or revel in the fun during and after the game, keep scrolling to check out all of the biggest commercials from Super Bowl LVIII!

Where Will the Super Bowl Air?

Super Bowl LVIII will air on Sunday, February 7th on CBS, Nickelodeon, and Paramount+. The first-ever Nickelodeon telecast of the Super Bowl is expected to deliver some delightful moments and on-screen graphics for younger viewers.

"We are unbelievably proud to partner with CBS Sports and the NFL to bring Nick's personality and unique visual sensibility to the Super Bowl," said Brian Robbins, President and CEO, Paramount Pictures and Nickelodeon; and Chief Content Officer, Movies & Kids & Family, Paramount+, in a prepared statement last year.

"Our previous telecasts on Nickelodeon have been huge hits and created a new and different way to experience an NFL game," said Hans Schroeder, the NFL's executive vice president of media distribution, in a statement. "We're excited to bring that creativity to Super Bowl LVIII and give our fans another way to enjoy one of the world's most popular sporting events."

Who Is the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Performer?

Last fall, it was announced that Usher will have the honor of being the lead performer of the 2024 Super Bowl Halftime Show. The "Yeah!" singer joins a long line of Super Bowl Halftime Show performers, which in recent years includes Rihanna, Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, and more.

"It's an honor of a lifetime to finally check a Super Bowl performance off my bucket list. I can't wait to bring the world a show unlike anything else they've seen from me before," Usher said in a statement when the move was announced. "Thank you to the fans and everyone who made this opportunity happen. I'll see you real soon."

"Usher is an icon whose music has left an indelible mark on the cultural landscape throughout his career, we couldn't be more excited to have him headline this year's Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show," Seth Dudowsky, NFL Head of Music, added. "We look forward to working with Usher, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another Halftime Show for the history books."