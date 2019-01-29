Super Bowl 2019 To Air Fewer Movie Trailers Than Normal

Super Bowl Sunday might not be the wealth of movie trailers which it has been in years past.

2019’s Super Bowl LII is shaping up to feature less movie ads than ever before. In previous years, Hollywood would dump out as many as 10 trailers on a single Super Bowl Sunday. This year, it looks like viewers might only catch three or four trailers, likely fueled by the $5 million cost of a 30-second spot.

Heading into the big game, Disney is expected to have the largest presence at the game. With a packed slate for the rest of 2019, Avengers: Endgame could headline the big day with a second look at the Marvel Studios movie. Avengers: Infinity War unveiled a look at the film during the Super Bowl in 2018, prompting the largest buzz on social media, video views, and general Internet traffic according to comScore and a United Talent Agency survey.

At the same time, Disney could benefit from such a buzz being built for its upcoming Captain Marvel movie which has not generated nearly the same buzz as Avengers: Endgame (though a comparison between the two is not a fair one). Disney, however, won’t be debuting any Star Wars: Episode IX footage on the day. This leaves The Lion King, Dumbo, Aladdin, Toy Story 4, and Artemis Fowl as viable other options for the studio.

Meanwhile, Universal will unveil a look at The Rock and Jason Statham’s Hobbs & Shaw movie, the first spinoff from the Fast & Furious franchise. Last year, the studio showcased two films, so a second film is an option but doesn’t seem likely.

During the pregame sequences, Paramount will show off Wonder Park, using the same slot as last year’s A Quiet Place promotion.

Whether or not Netflix has another surprise release planned as they did with The Cloverfield Paradox following last year’s big game is unknown.

Sony and Warner Bros. are both sitting the Super Bowl out, despite having a packed line-up with films like Zombieland 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Godzilla: King of the Monsters, and more on the way. Meanwhile, 20th Century Fox remains a question mark, as X-Men: The Dark Phoenix has been very quiet on the marketing front despite a June release date as the studio’s merger with Disney looms.

