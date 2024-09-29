It's Your Last Chance to Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix

The Super Mario Bros. Movie dominated the box office in 2023 and became a massive force in the world of streaming throughout much of 2024. The Illumination hit was added to Netflix's streaming lineup last December and has been a great performer for the streamer ever since. After months on the service — and a whopping 20 weeks on the global Netflix Top 10 — The Super Mario Bros. is unfortunately leaving Netflix in the coming days.

Netflix recently revealed that The Super Mario Bros. Movie will be leaving its roster in October. The very last day the movie will be available to watch on Netflix is Wednesday, October 2nd. So, with that in mind, the next couple of days will be the last chance you have to watch Mario on the country's most popular streaming service.

Unfortunately, The Super Mario Bros. Movie is one of several big movies leaving Netflix in October, though the other departures won't occur until much later in the month. Sonic the Hedgehog, which spent a good chunk of time on the Netflix Top 10 Movies list here in the United States, is one of the films exiting Netflix on October 31st. You can check out the full list of Netflix's October departures here.

The good news is that there are plenty of popular family films still on Netflix, including fellow Illumination movie Migration, as well as Trolls Band Together and The Garfield Movie.

Where Is The Super Mario Bros. Movie Streaming Next?



So far, a new streaming home for The Super Mario Bros. Movie hasn't been announced, but there's a good chance that changes in the near future, as streaming services continue releasing their newsletters for October.

Once it leaves Netflix, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely makes its way to either Peacock or Prime Video. Peacock is Universal's streaming service, and it had the first streaming rights to Mario after it left theaters. Universal also has a deal lined up with Prime Video, which sees many of its movies head over there for streaming.

It'll take some tracking to keep up with where The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming over the next year or so, but three's also a solution to that. If you love a movie, buy the DVD or Blu-ray, and you'll never have to worry about where it might be available to watch.