One of Netflix's Most Popular Movies in 2024 Is About to Leave the Service

One of the biggest movie hits on Netflix in 2024 is leaving the service very soon, and it's a loss that is going to be especially tough on families with younger kids. The film in question The Super Mario Bros. Movie, from Illumination, which grossed over a billion dollars at the global box office and was one of the biggest theatrical money makers in 2023. Like most other Illumination and DreamWorks movies, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has been a streaming juggernaut on Netflix, consistently performing as one of the service's most popular titles on a weekly basis.

That is set to change next month, when The Super Mario Bros. Movie leaves Netflix's lineup for the first time since arriving this past December. Netflix has yet to send out its monthly newsletter for October, which will announce the complete lists of arriving and departing titles, but the service has started giving users a heads up on the site itself. The Super Mario Bros. now has the red "Leaving Soon" banner on top of its poster, signaling its imminent departure.

If you click on The Super Mario Bros. Movie on Netflix, you'll see that the streamer has already announced a more specific date for the film's exit. The last day to watch Mario on Netflix will be October 2nd, which is just a little more than a couple of weeks away.

The Super Mario Bros. Movie's success on Netflix has somewhat paralleled its massive run on the big screen. According to the weekly Netflix Top 10 Movies data, The Super Mario Bros. Movie has spent a whopping 20 weeks as one of the most-watched films on Netflix worldwide. That's one of the more successful runs for a film on Netflix in recent memory.

Will The Super Mario Bros. Movie Continue Streaming?



So far, a new streaming home for The Super Mario Bros. Movie hasn't been announced, but there's a good chance that changes in the near future, as streaming service start releasing their newsletters for October.

Once it leaves Netflix, The Super Mario Bros. Movie will likely makes its way to either Peacock or Prime Video. Peacock is Universal's streaming service, and it had the first streaming rights to Mario after it left theaters. Universal also has a deal lined up with Prime Video, which sees many of its movies head over there for streaming.

It'll take some tracking to keep up with where The Super Mario Bros. Movie is streaming over the next year or so, but three's also a solution to that. If you love a movie, buy the DVD or Blu-ray, and you'll never have to worry about where it might be available to watch.