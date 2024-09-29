Super Mario Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in October

Each new month always brings a mix of good news and bad news to streaming services like Netflix. There are constantly new titles being added to Netflix's lineup, but every monthly newsletter delivers a frustrating update by revealing which movies and TV shows are set to leave the service. October is no different for Netflix, and there are some really big titles making their exit in the weeks ahead.

One of the biggest titles leaving Netflix is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which departs on October 2nd. The Illumination film was not only one of the biggest theatrical hits of 2023, but it has also spent the majority of 2024 as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Mario has spent 20 total weeks in the global Netflix Top 10 Movies list, so this departure will likely sting for a lot of families.

Speaking of hit family films leaving Netflix, Sonic the Hedgehog is also on the way out, exiting the service on Halloween. Other big movies leaving Netflix on October 31st include Magic Mike, La La Land, World War Z, and The Expendables.

Everything Leaving Netflix



Here's the full list of titles set to depart Netflix in October:

Leaving 10/2/24

The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Leaving 10/5/24

Crazy Rich Asians

Leaving 10/10/24

It Follows

Leaving 10/21/24

Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody

Leaving 10/26/24

Wentworth: Seasons 1-8

Leaving 10/31/24

Bride of Chucky

Child's Play 2

Child's Play 3

Cult of Chucky

Curse of Chucky

Dark Waters

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss' The Lorax

Eat Pray Love

Hellboy

Identity Thief

Jack Reacher

Jack Reacher: Never Go Back

Jumanji

Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3

La La Land

Magic Mike

Magic Mike XXL

Monty Python and the Holy Grail

Mr. Deeds

Save the Last Dance

Seed of Chucky

Sonic the Hedgehog

The Expendables

The Expendables 2

The Expendables 3

The Wedding Planner

The Young Victoria

World War Z

New on Netflix?



While there are a lot of titles set to leave Netflix throughout October, the service isn't going to feel any emptier for users. Netflix is adding quite a bit to the lineup next month, with a massive wave of new additions hitting on October 1st. You can check out the full list of October 1st Netflix additions below!

21 Jump Street

22 Jump Street

8 Mile

As Above, So Below

The Birds

Boyz n the Hood

Bridesmaids

Brüno

Cinderella Man

Couples Retreat

Elysium

Escape Plan

Get Him to the Greek

The Girl Next Door

Halloween (2018)

It Chapter Two

Jarhead

Judy

The Karate Kid

The Karate Kid Part II

The Karate Kid Part III

Kung Fu Panda

Kung Fu Panda 3

Legion

Marnie

Psycho

Psycho II

Red Dragon

Robin Hood (2010)

Robin Hood (2018)

Salt

Scarface

The Sentinel

Till Death

Two Weeks Notice

Unfriended

Wipeout: Batch 4

Yellowjackets: Season 1

You're Next

Making It in Marbella (SE) -- NETFLIX SERIES

Tim Dillon: This Is Your Country -- NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL