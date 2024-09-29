Super Mario Bros., Sonic the Hedgehog & Everything Else Leaving Netflix in October
Quite a few popular movies are leaving Netflix next month.
Each new month always brings a mix of good news and bad news to streaming services like Netflix. There are constantly new titles being added to Netflix's lineup, but every monthly newsletter delivers a frustrating update by revealing which movies and TV shows are set to leave the service. October is no different for Netflix, and there are some really big titles making their exit in the weeks ahead.
One of the biggest titles leaving Netflix is The Super Mario Bros. Movie, which departs on October 2nd. The Illumination film was not only one of the biggest theatrical hits of 2023, but it has also spent the majority of 2024 as one of the most-watched movies on Netflix. Mario has spent 20 total weeks in the global Netflix Top 10 Movies list, so this departure will likely sting for a lot of families.
Speaking of hit family films leaving Netflix, Sonic the Hedgehog is also on the way out, exiting the service on Halloween. Other big movies leaving Netflix on October 31st include Magic Mike, La La Land, World War Z, and The Expendables.
Everything Leaving Netflix
Here's the full list of titles set to depart Netflix in October:
Leaving 10/2/24
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Leaving 10/5/24
Crazy Rich Asians
Leaving 10/10/24
It Follows
Leaving 10/21/24
Whitney Houston: I Wanna Dance with Somebody
Leaving 10/26/24
Wentworth: Seasons 1-8
Leaving 10/31/24
Bride of Chucky
Child's Play 2
Child's Play 3
Cult of Chucky
Curse of Chucky
Dark Waters
Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss' The Lorax
Eat Pray Love
Hellboy
Identity Thief
Jack Reacher
Jack Reacher: Never Go Back
Jumanji
Key & Peele: Seasons 1-3
La La Land
Magic Mike
Magic Mike XXL
Monty Python and the Holy Grail
Mr. Deeds
Save the Last Dance
Seed of Chucky
Sonic the Hedgehog
The Expendables
The Expendables 2
The Expendables 3
The Wedding Planner
The Young Victoria
World War Z
New on Netflix?
While there are a lot of titles set to leave Netflix throughout October, the service isn't going to feel any emptier for users. Netflix is adding quite a bit to the lineup next month, with a massive wave of new additions hitting on October 1st. You can check out the full list of October 1st Netflix additions below!
