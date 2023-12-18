Super Mario Movie Actor Jack Black Reveals Wild Pitch for Bowser's Sequel Return

Should there be a Super Mario Bros. 2, Jack Black has the perfect idea for Bowser's return.

Though The Super Mario Bros. Movie made a killing at the box office, it has yet to be revealed whether llumination will be picking up the threads in a sequel. If the Universal-owned studio and Nintendo decide to move forward with the franchise, however, Jack Black has a bonkers idea for Bowser's return. According to Black, he thinks the sequel should be a musical.

"I think it should be a full musical, like what Todd Phillips is supposedly doing with Joker 2," Black said on a recent Variety podcast. The comments came after the funny man broke down his development of the hit song "Peaches."

"I don't like to mix my music and movies, unless they told me at the beginning," Black added. "I'm real protective of the Tenacious D side of my career. They sent me a 30-second nugget of an idea, and it was hilarious. So I fleshed it out, added some lyrics and melody, and they loved it. And by God, they put it in the film. I couldn't believe they did."

Black's sequel idea came just hours after the actor revealed he hasn't heard a peep about the potential for a sequel.

"It has been radio silence," Black told the trade . "The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chatter. I've been chomping at the bit to get back to business."

The Super Mario Bros. movie ended up making at whopping $1.3 billion at the box office against a reported production budget of just $100 million. Factoring in prints and advertising, it's likely the film still ended up making Universal over a billion dollars.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast, including Jack Black (Jumanji films) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years."

The Super Mario Bros. Movie is now streaming on Netflix.