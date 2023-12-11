The Super Mario Bros. Movie Scores Multiple Golden Globe Nominations

The Super Mario Bros. Movie was one of the biggest box office success stories of 2023, raking in more than $1 billion at the global box office. It seems it could soon become an award winner as well, as the 81st Golden Globe Awards nominees were announced today, and The Super Mario Bros. Movie racked up three nominations. The nominations include Cinematic and Box Office Achievement, Best Picture – Animated, and Best Song – Motion Picture for "Peaches." It remains to be seen whether the movie will win any of these awards, but we won't have to wait long to see the results; the 81st Golden Globe Awards will air January 7th at 5 p.m. PT on CBS and Paramount+.

Out of the three award nominations, Best Song is probably the least surprising! "Peaches" is sung in The Super Mario Bros. Movie by Jack Black's Bowser, as the villain professes his love for the princess of the Mushroom Kingdom. The song quickly proved a hit with audiences, and even appeared on the Billboard Hot 100. The track marked the first time that a solo Jack Black song appeared on the Hot 100 chart, though Tenacious D's "The Pick of Destiny" did make an appearance on the chart in 2006.

Future Nintendo Movies

The success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie has already guaranteed more films based on Nintendo franchises. The movie's conclusion set up a sequel, and several actors have already made it known that they would be willing to return. The Super Mario Bros. Movie featured an all-star cast of voice actors that included Charlie Day (Luigi), Seth Rogen (Donkey Kong), and Anya Taylor-Joy (Peach). All of those characters have had their own video games over the years, so it's possible we could see spin-off films, as well.

In addition to animated movies, Nintendo has announced the production of a live-action movie based on The Legend of Zelda franchise. At this time, details are minimal, but the movie will be co-developed, co-funded and distributed by Sony. The movie is being co-produced by Zelda creator Shigeru Miyamoto and Avi Arad, with Wes Ball set to direct. At this time, no cast members have been announced, but Sony's involvement has led to a lot of speculation from Zelda fans that Tom Holland will play the role of Link.

Where to Stream The Super Mario Bros. Movie

For those that haven't gotten a chance to watch The Super Mario Bros. Movie yet, it's currently available to stream on Netflix. The animated film made its streaming debut on Peacock, but made the jump over to Netflix earlier this month. It already seems to be doing pretty well on the streaming platform, as The Super Mario Bros. Movie is currently sitting at number 2 in the Top 10 movies on Netflix today.

Do you think The Super Mario Bros. Movie will win a Golden Globe Award? How do you feel about today's nominations? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!