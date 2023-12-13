Super Mario RPG First Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

The Super Mario RPG Remake has been an immediate critical hit for developer Nintendo. That's no surprise given how beloved the original SNES game is. However, the game didn't launch without a few problems. In particular, players have been encountering issues with game progression, which have been keeping them from getting to Super Mario RPG's conclusion. Fortunately, the game's first patch went live today, and it addresses many of those issues. Many of these are very specific, so you'll want to look through the patch notes below to see if the problems you might have run up against have been addressed via this update.

Importantly, these fixes won't require a full restart. Instead, you should be able to download the update and continue your save from when you last left off. That's great news for anyone who had any of the below issues because you won't be losing your invested time. There are also a few other fixes that address smaller issues, but this update is focused squarely on game progression. Future updates might address performance and balance, but fans will just have to wait until Nintendo makes an official announcement.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for the first Super Mario RPG Remake Update. SMRPG is available now on the Nintendo Switch.

Super Mario RPG Update 1.0.1 Patch Notes

On December 12, 2023, a new software update for Super Mario RPG became available for download. Please take a moment to download and install this update while your Nintendo Switch console is connected to the internet.

Complete these steps

Connect the Nintendo Switch console to the internet. From the HOME Menu, select the icon for the software you wish to update without starting the game or application. Press the + Button or – Button on your controller. The current version number will display under the software title. Select Software Update followed by Via the Internet.

Latest update: Ver. 1.0.1 (Released December 12, 2023)

Fixes Related to Game Progression

If you have already encountered the following issues, downloading this update data will resolve the issues.

Fixed an issue where, after the event where you encounter Paratroopas in Monstro Town, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the Paratroopas would not appear at Land's End.

Fixed an issue where, after ending a battle with an enemy in the Mushroom Kingdom, game progression would sometimes be blocked because another battle would continuously start immediately after.

Fixed an issue where, during an event in Marrymore, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.

Fixed an issue in the Bowser's Keep section with six doors where it was sometimes not possible to enter doors five and six. Note: If the above issue occurs, leaving the section with the six doors and returning again will resolve the issue.

Fixed an issue where, in the Sunken Ship area with many cannons, game progression would sometimes be blocked because Mario would remain surprised.

Fixed an issue where, when stomping on a Shogun in Land's End, game progression would sometimes be blocked because the screen would not change.

Other Fixes