Super Mario Bros. Movie: Jack Black Offers Disappointing Sequel Update

Jack Black is hoping for a sequel to The Super Mario Bros. Movie. However, he hasn't had any contact with Nintendo or Universal about another stint as King Koopa. The Bowser actor sat down with Variety's Awards Circuit podcast to discuss the state of Mario mania and School of Rock shenanigans. People want to know if there's going to be a second helping of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. For Black, he wants that too, but you won't be hearing about it for a while. "It has been radio silence," Black said. "The only chatter has been coming from me, and I don't even know if I'm allowed to chatter. I've been chomping at the bit to get back to business." So, all that's left to do is hurry up and wait as 2024 hopefully holds some more updates on the sequel.

Right now, Black is waiting to possibly perform "Peaches" at The Oscars. The nominations have not been announced just yet. But, with that kind of box office performance in the movie's back pocket, fans are already hoping that the beloved actor can take the stage. The Tenacious D sightings aren't exactly a regular occurrence but this could bring a performance to the Academy Awards. So, while there might not be a Super Mario Bros. Movie 2, there's certainly hope for some "Peaches" this winter.

Jack Black Dreaming Big For Super Mario Bros. 2

It seems like Jack Black has been dreaming of a Super Mario Bros. 2 for a while now. He talked to GameSpot earlier this year about adding another villain to the mix for the sequel. The actor has the perfect choice for Wario: Pedro Pascal. It's going to be interesting to see what Illumination does with another turn around the Mario Kart track with the Nintendo property. Video game adaptations teasing more elements from the franchise history isn't exactly a new phenomenon. (A quick look over at our friend Sonic shows just what the potential for such reveals can bring.)

"It's not a given that Bowser will return. You know, I did a few Kung Fu Panda movies, and it was a different villain every movie. They may do the same thing," Black began in the interview. "You know, what if there is a more powerful, more evil villain? Then I may need to be turned to help Mario and the rest to defend our universe against some other unseen force of evil. Are you thinking what I'm thinking?"

Black mimicked a dramatic trailer narrator and said, "Wario. Pedro Pascal is Wario."

Haven't Seen The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

"While working underground to fix a water main, Brooklyn plumbers Mario (Chris Pratt; Jurassic World and The LEGO Movie franchises) and brother Luigi (Charlie Day; It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia) are transported down a mysterious pipe and wander into a magical new world. But when the brothers are separated, Mario embarks on an epic quest to find Luigi. With the assistance of a Mushroom Kingdom resident Toad (Keegan-Michael Key; The Lion King) and some training from the strong-willed ruler of the Mushroom Kingdom, Princess Peach (Anya Taylor-Joy;The Queen's Gambit), Mario taps into his own power."

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie features an extraordinary comedic cast, including Jack Black (Jumanji films) as Bowser, Seth Rogen (Neighbors franchise) as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen (Portlandia, Saturday Night Live) as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson (American Dad!, Family Guy) as Kamek and Sebastian Maniscalco (Green Book) as Spike, plus a special voice appearance by Charles Martinet, who has voiced the characters of Mario and Luigi in the Super Mario games for more than 30 years."

What should Super Mario Bros. 2 be about? Let us know down in the comments!