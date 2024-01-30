DC's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Director Search Gets Major Update

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is moving forward full steam ahead now that the production has its Kara Zor-El. Monday, it was revealed House of the Dragon's Milly Alcock had been cast as Supergirl, something quickly confirmed by DC Studios boss James Gunn. Nestled away in one of the reports is that DC Studios is putting Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow on a fast track, hoping to get the production into principal photography by the end of the year. Now, another report says the studio could be closing in on a director for the project.

According to a new Variety report, DC Studios is looking to land a filmmaker "in the coming weeks" to direct from a script currently being written by Ana Nogueira.

Since the casting was first announced, Gunn has revealed Alcock was his first choice for the role, having seen her performance in House of the Dragon shortly after he and Peter Safran decided to start developing a Supergirl film.

"In case you missed this exciting news yesterday. Strangely, Milly was the FIRST person I brought up to Peter for this role, well over a year ago, when I had only read the comics," Gunn shared on Threads. "I was watching House of the Dragon & thought she might have the edge, grace & authenticity we needed for the DCU's Supergirl. And now here we are. Life is wild sometimes."

Per the official synopsis, Superman: Legacy "tells the story of Superman's journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent of Smallville, Kansas. He is the embodiment of truth, justice and the American way, guided by human kindness in a world that sees kindness as old-fashioned."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has yet to set a release date. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho. Superman: Legacy will enter theaters on July 11, 2025.

What do you think of Alcock's casting for the role? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!