Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Gets a Major Filming Update Following Milly Alcock's Casting

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow may end up being one of the next DC Studios projects to enter production. Once the Hollywood trades started reporting the news of Milly Alcock's casting as Supergirl, one outlet snuck in more details about the film itself into its reporting. According to THR, the film could be on track to film this year, hinting at a late 2025 or early 2026 release.

"The character is expected to appear in a DC Studios project (or two) before her solo adventure, but it's unclear if that project will be Gunn's Superman: Legacy, which begins filming this spring, or another DC movie or show," THR reports. "Supergirl is moving like a speeding locomotive and it's possible the feature could be shooting in the fall, if Warners soon finds a director. Ana Nogueira is penning the script."

DC Studios boss James Gunn confirmed the news shortly after it broke in a post on his own social profiles.

"This is accurate. Milly is a fantastically talented young actor, and I'm incredibly excited about her being a part of the DCU," Gunn shared in an Instagram post. "Yes, I first became aware of her in House of the Dragon but I was blown away by her varied auditions and screen tests for Supergirl. She embodies Kara as envisioned by @tomking_tk, @bilquis and Ana Nogueira."

Nogueira is currently writing the script for the film, which has yet to land a director. It's likely Alcock will appear as the superhero sometime before her own movie, though it's unclear if it will be in Gunn's Superman: Legacy or another project that begins filming this year.

"A hearty public welcome to Ana Nogueira to the DC Studios family," Gunn stated on social media last year. "Ana is an amazing writer whose screenplay adaptation of Woman of Tomorrow is above and beyond anything I hoped it would be. We're excited to be moving forward on this unique take on Supergirl in this beautiful, star-spanning tale."

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow has yet to set a release date. Superman: Legacy will star David Corenswet as Clark Kent / Superman, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane, Skyler Gisondo as Jimmy Olsen, Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, Sara Sampaio as Eve Teschmacher, María Gabriela de Faría as Angela Spica / The Engineer, Isabela Merced as Kendra Saunders / Hawkgirl, Nathan Fillion as Guy Gardner, Edi Gathegi as Michael Holt / Mr. Terrific, and Anthony Carrigan as Rex Mason / Metamorpho.

