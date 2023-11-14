Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Movie Finds Screenwriter

The maid of might is officially taking flight in the DC Universe, with a Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow movie lined up as part of James Gunn and Peter Safran's DC Studios. Updates on the project have been slim since it was first announced in late January — until now. On Tuesday, a report from The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that actress and playwright Ana Nogueira has been brought on to write Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. A director for the film is not currently set, and Nogueira's deal reportedly "only recently closed" following the recent Writers Guild of America strike.

Nogueira might be best known for acting in projects like The Vampire Diaries, The Michael J. Fox Show, and The Blacklist. She has also written the off-Broadway play Which Way to the Stage, and is working on an adaptation of Mothers, Lock Up Your Daughters for Warner Bros. Nogueira was actually previously attached to write an earlier incarnation of a Supergirl movie, which would have starred Sasha Calle and spun directly out of the events of this year's The Flash movie. According to the reports, even though Nogueira's previous version of the movie was scrapped, Gunn and Safran liked her work and gave her an overall DC writing deal.

What is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow about?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is poised to be inspired by Tom King and Bilquis Evely's recent twelve-issue miniseries of the same name. In that comic, Kara Zor-El has seen some epic adventures over the years, but finds her life without meaning or purpose. Here she is, a young woman who saw her planet destroyed and was sent to Earth to protect a baby cousin who ended up not needing her. What was it all for? Wherever she goes, people only see her through the lens of Superman's fame. Just when Supergirl thinks she's had enough, everything changes. An alien girl seeks her out for a vicious mission. Her world has been destroyed, and the bad guys responsible are still out there. She wants revenge, and if Supergirl doesn't help her, she'll do it herself, whatever the cost. Now a Kryptonian, a dog, and an angry, heartbroken child head out into space on a journey that will shake them to their very core.

"I write a lot of twelve-issue series," King told ComicBook.com in a 2021 interview. "That's probably what I'm most known for, with Vision and Mr. Miracle and all that. So of course, when they said Supergirl, I was like, 'Great, twelve issues.' And they were like, 'No, Supergirl can't sustain 12 issues. The best we can do is eight, because the sales will just drop off and nobody will buy it.' So, my great hope is that the next writer who comes along and says, 'I want to do Supergirl,' they're like, 'Yes, you can do as many issues as you want.' She needs to have her own books. She needs to be prominent in the DC universe. She needs to be a character like Aquaman, like The Flash, like Green Lantern, where this is an automatic DC character that there's always a book for men and women to reach out to and find an awesome Supergirl story."

What Is on the DC Universe Slate?

In addition to Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, the initial DC Studios slate will include movies for Superman: Legacy, The Brave and the Bold, Swamp Thing, and The Authority. It will include the Max-exclusive television shows Waller, Booster Gold, Lanterns, Paradise Lost, and an animated Creature Commandos series.

