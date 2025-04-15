Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Set Photos Reveal First Look at Jason Momoa’s Lobo

Play video

DC Studios is about to leap into its next era with James Gunn’s Superman about to hit theaters, and it’s already hard at work on the next highly anticipated project. That project is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, which looks to bring the beloved Tom King and Bilquis Evely story to life on the big screen, but there will be a change or two. One of the biggest changes is the debut of Jason Momoa’s Lobo, and now thanks to new set photos we have our first look at Momoa in full Lobo gear, and his Spacehog is there too. You can check them out here (via @Culture3ase).

Videos by ComicBook.com

One of the things that sticks out immediately is Momoa’s makeup and overall look, which really do feel like quintessential Lobo from the comics. The beaten-up jacket, huge necklace, white makeup, longer hair, and the black around the eyes all just scream 100% Lobo, and overall fans online seem to be pretty pleased.

One thing that is changed up is Lobo’s Spacehog, which is now more of a traditional motorcycle. The bike itself looks beaten up, as if it’s seen its share of battles. That said, it’s still a straight up motorcycle, and the Spacehog from the comics is very much not. Lobos’ ride from the comics doesn’t even have wheels, with a skull design in the front and two powerful engines in the back.

As with anything Gunn does though, not everything will likely be as it seems. There’s no reason this can’t be a land-based design before transforming into a space-capable vehicle at a moment’s notice. This could also just be a more grounded design, but as we’ve seen in the Superman trailers, DC isn’t afraid to go full comics in its designs and aesthetics, so we’ll just have to wait and see when we can get an official look in the actual film.

Momoa has wanted to play Lobo for some time, and even though he took a successful detour as DC’s Aquaman in Zack Snyder’s DC world, he is now getting a chance to play the cosmic bounty hunter he always wanted to be in Supergirl.

“I used to collect comics and I don’t do so much anymore, but [Lobo] was always my favorite. And I’ve always wanted to play Lobo,” Momoa told Fandango. “It’s pretty perfect. It’s the perfect role. I mean, listen, if they call me and ask me to play it? It’s a f— yeah. That’s a guarantee. So you don’t have to worry about that.”

Gunn remembers when Momoa texted him about the possibility of being Lobo, and it was literally right after the initial announcement that Gunn and Peter Safran were doing to be leading the DC Studios.

“Jason was literally the first text I got after this was announced,” Gunn said. “And his text was — let me see if I can remember — it was very eloquent. I think it was, ‘LOBO BABY!!!,’ all in capital letters, with 10 billion exclamation points. And so, essentially, I was like, ‘I think that’s a pretty good idea.’ So it was always part of the plan. I had no problems whatsoever with him having played Aquaman before.”

What do you think of Momoa’s new DC Lobo? Let us know in the comments, and you can talk all things DC with me on Bluesky @KnightofOA!