Everything We Know About the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Movie

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will release as the second movie in the new DC Universe’s lineup. Beginning with Superman in 2025, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s revival of the comic book franchise will bring back iconic DC characters and introduce others for the first time on screen. Supergirl aka Kara Zor-El’s most recent live-action appearance came in 2023’s The Flash, part of the now-defunct DC Extended Universe. Sasha Calle portrayed Supergirl in that film and, before that, The CW TV series Supergirl starred Melissa Benoist as the main hero for six seasons from 2015 to 2021. A new era of DC movies and shows has arrived, and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will have the opportunity to capitalize on the probable success of Gunn’s highly anticipated Superman film. Regardless of Superman‘s eventual reception, the DCU has an exciting project in the works with Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s everything there is to know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow as of now.

Who Is in the Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Cast?

So, far several castings for Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow have been announced. Milly Alcock will star as the title character, Kara Zor-El. It was recently reported that the House of the Dragon star will first appear in Superman before headlining Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

David Krumholtz will play Kara’s father Zor-El, and Emily Beecham will portray her mother Alura In-Ze. Former Aquaman actor Jason Momoa will return to DC, but this time, he’s set to take on the role of the bounty hunter Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Additionally, Mathias Schoenaerts will play the movie’s villain, Krem of the Yellow Hills. Eve Ridley has been cast as Ruthye Marye Knoll.

What Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow About?

Much about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘s plot has been kept under wraps thus far, however, it’s known that the movie will serve as an origin story for Kara Zor-El, the cousin of Kal-El aka Superman. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will chronicle her journey following the destruction of her home planet. The film is based on writer Tom King and artist Bilquis Evely’s eight-issue Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow comic book run. In the graphic novel, Kara embarks on an intergalactic mission to exact revenge on Krem, who murdered her father.

Who Is Writing & Directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow?

Craig Gillespie is directing Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The Australian filmmaker’s notable past projects include the 2017 movie I, Tonya and 2021’s Cruella. Gillespie also helmed three episodes of the 2022 Emmy-winning limited series Pam & Tommy.

Ana Nogueira will write Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘s screenplay. As an actor, she has previously appeared in titles such as The Vampire Diaries, The Michael J. Fox Show, and The Blacklist. Nogueira will also pen the script for the upcoming Teen Titans live-action film.

Gunn and Safran are attached to produce Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow.

When Is Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Filming?

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow officially began filming around January 14th at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in London. Production is expected to continue through May.

Gunn celebrated Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow‘s filming start date by sharing a photo on social media revealing the movie’s official logo printed on the back of a chair on set. “Craig brings an incredible sensibility to this story, and Milly is every inch the unique #Supergirl envisioned by Tom King, Bilquis Evely & Ana Nogueira,” he wrote.

Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow will open in theaters on June 26th, 2026. This makes two films in two years for the DCU, as Superman will release on July 11th.