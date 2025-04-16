Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Set Photos of Lobo Debunked as AI (And We’re Furious)

DC fans thought they got their first look of Jason Momoa as Lobo in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, but those set photos have been outed as AI creations. On X (formerly known as Twitter), the account DC Film News shared an update, revealing that someone on Facebook confirmed the alleged set photos were made using ChatGPT. The DC Film News post contains a video of someone scrolling through the ChatGPT website, where the Momoa images — featuring Lobo riding a motorcycle — can clearly be seen. Understandably, people were upset at the revelation.

In response to one of the replies, DC Film News affirmed that other recently leaked Supergirl set photos and videos (including a batch showcasing Supergirl fighting enemies on top of a tank) are legit.

Facebook user admits the viral Jason Momoa LOBO set photos were generated through ChatGPT. pic.twitter.com/kMfpvkLdro — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) April 16, 2025

Earlier this week, the images of Momoa circulated online, highlighting what many considered to be a comics-accurate look for the character in the film. One detail that raised some eyebrows was that Momoa was riding an earth-bound motorcycle as opposed to Lobo’s signature Spacehog (a vehicle that doesn’t have wheels and boasts two engines in the back). Some theorized that perhaps the motorcycle had separate land and space modes Lobo could use depending on the situation.

Momoa himself shared an actual, official Lobo update over the weekend when he confirmed he has wrapped his role in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. The actor posted a video of himself gleefully riding a custom ebike through the streets of London and treating himself to a couple drinks.

For years, Momoa was a very popular fan cast pick for Lobo, so many were excited to finally get a look at him — even if it was just an unofficial leak from the set. So it’s incredibly frustrating to see DC fans were duped by AI, a tool that has become a major point of contention as it continues to evolve. During production on upcoming blockbusters, a favorite past time of viewers is to search the internet for any and all information they can find, trying to learn whatever they can before official marketing kicks in. The next time fans come across alleged set photos, this situation may cause them to question their validity. On one hand, it’s a good thing for people to be leery of AI and keep a close eye on things that could be fake, but it’s incredibly annoying to see someone go to these lengths to get a response out of DC fans. People shouldn’t have to over-analyze set images to see if they’re legit or not.

The focus for DC Studios right now is (understandably) getting Superman out the door and launching the DC Universe on the right foot. But it will be interesting to see if this incident encourages James Gunn or the Supergirl creative team to get ahead of any further leaks or AI fabrications by unveiling proper looks at some notable characters now. There’s over a year before Supergirl is scheduled to come out in theaters, but that may not be the worst strategy. There’s been a lot of excitement over Momoa’s portrayal of Lobo, and after being disappointed by fake images, what better way to generate enthusiasm than to show people the real thing?