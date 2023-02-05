Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow Writer Giving Away All His Copies for Free After Widespread Sellouts

Amid news of widespread comic sellouts in light of the recent DC Studios slate announcement, Tom King is taking it upon himself to ensure Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow gets read by as many people as possible. Saturday, the longtime DC Comics scribe revealed he's giving away all copies he has of the comic, completely free of charge. In a video where the writer can be seen signing all of his copies, King revealed he's dropping off all of the issues to the Third Eye Comics location in Annapolis, Maryland where they'll then be given away free to customers.

"Since it's sold out everywhere, searched my house and found all my comps of Supergirl," King tweeted Saturday. "As a very small thank you for all the awesome support, I'm signing these and bringing them to [Third Eye Comics] in Annapolis today to be given away free to customers."

In addition to Woman of Tomorrow, other collected editions are selling like hotcakes, from All-Star Superman to Grant Morrison's Batman & Robin and the early Bronze Age Booster Gold collections. The popularity of the collected editions has found the right people, with DC Studios boss James Gunn reassuring fans he's been in contact with DC Comics' Jim Lee in regards to further printings.

Coincidentally enough, King is also one of the writers within the DC Studios writer's room, helping construct the overarching story each of the films, shows, and video games will lead to. Joining King in the de facto writer's room for the DCU includes Jeremy Slater (Moon Knight), Christina Hodson (The Flash), Christal Henry (Watchmen), and Drew Goddard (Daredevil). While it has yet to be unveiled if any of the writers are actually writing any individual projects within the DCU, Gunn did confirm they're behind the interconnected story of the first Chapter. Not only that, but the DCU writers already have two chapters of storytelling planned.

"We already know," Gunn told reporters Monday of where the story goes. "The eight to 10 year plan is two chapters and there's an ending to our basic story that we tell there, but it's not the ending of the universe. So now, will Peter and I be here beyond that time?"

The DC Universe officially kicks off with Creature Commandos, which has yet to set a release date, and Superman: Legacy, which enters theaters July 11, 2025. Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow also has yet to set a release date.

