7 Superheroes That Still Need a Great Movie (That Aren’t Marvel or DC)

While studios like Warner Bros. Discovery and Disney continue to dominate the superhero box office with characters from the DC and Marvel Comics pantheons, a wealth of compelling figures from independent publishers and other creative houses remain largely untapped for truly great cinematic adaptations. Since the late 1980s and early 1990s, companies such as Image Comics, Dark Horse Comics, and Valiant Entertainment rose to prominence, offering creators more ownership and the freedom to explore grittier, more mature, or simply unconventional superhero narratives that often stood in stark contrast to mainstream fare. Leading the independent comic book revolution, these publishers birthed iconic characters who garnered massive fan bases and critical acclaim, selling millions of comics and defining new archetypes.

Despite their impact in print, a considerable number of influential superheroes have either never received a film adaptation or have seen their cinematic potential squandered in poorly executed projects that failed to capture the spirit of the source material. Still, the unique visual aesthetics, mature thematic explorations, and often groundbreaking narrative structures characteristic of these properties represent a largely untapped reservoir for innovative cinematic storytelling. This list focuses on seven such characters who are still awaiting a definitive and truly great cinematic interpretation.

1) Spawn

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Al Simmons’ tragic transformation into the demonic anti-hero Spawn began in 1992, rapidly establishing him as a flagship character for Image Comics. A betrayed government assassin, Simmons bargained with the demon Malebolgia in Hell to return to Earth, only to find himself a supernaturally empowered Hellspawn five years later, his body scarred and his memories fragmented. The 1997 live-action film starring Michael Jai White aimed to translate the dark, urban fantasy of Spawn but ultimately fell short due to a weak script, inconsistent tone, and visual effects that struggled to realize the comic’s grim aesthetic. While an acclaimed HBO animated series provided a more mature and faithful rendition, a definitive live-action movie has been a long-cherished hope, with creator Todd McFarlane discussing a Spawn reboot for years, a project that has seen multiple creative teams attached but has yet to materialize.

The depth of Spawn’s mythology, exploring themes of damnation, free will, and the grim realities of a celestial war fought on Earth’s streets, provides a rich tapestry for a filmmaker willing to embrace its inherent darkness. Furthermore, modern cinematic techniques could finally bring the fluid nature of his living symbiotic costume and necroplasmic powers to life, alongside a truly menacing Violator. Such an adaptation would need to delve into Al Simmons’ profound psychological torment and his reluctant heroism, offering a complex supernatural thriller that the character has always merited.

2) Dragon

Image courtesy of Image Comics

The massive, green-skinned, fin-headed amnesiac known only as Dragon first appeared in his own series, The Savage Dragon, in 1992, after creator Erik Larsen had used the character in earlier independent works. Discovered amidst a burning field in Chicago, Dragon possesses incredible strength, durability, and a potent healing factor, all of which he applies as a dedicated officer of the Chicago Police Department, battling an endless parade of bizarre “super-freaks.” Uniquely, the comic unfolds in real-time. Dragon ages, marries, has children (who also age and develop powers), and characters die permanently, all under Larsen’s singular creative control for decades. A more kid-friendly animated series based on The Savage Dragon aired on the USA Network in the mid-1990s, but a live-action cinematic take on the superhero has never come to pass.

Translating Savage Dragon to film would involve navigating a unique blend of gritty police procedural and wildly over-the-top superhuman violence. The visual distinctiveness of Dragon himself, alongside his truly outlandish rogues’ gallery, could create a striking screen presence. Beyond the action, a compelling narrative could explore his perpetual search for identity, his unwavering commitment to justice in a city that often fears him, and the human drama that unfolds as he builds a life and family amidst constant chaos, all against the backdrop of Larsen’s ever-evolving universe.

3) The Goon

Image courtesy of Dark Horse Comics

Eric Powell’s The Goon is the iron-jawed enforcer of Lonely Street, a grim town perpetually under siege from zombies, bog lurkers, nefarious cults, and all manner of supernatural terrors, often at the behest of the Zombie Priest. With his wisecracking sidekick Franky usually by his side, The Goon dispenses brutal justice with his fists. The comic series The Goon, primarily published by Dark Horse Comics, is lauded for its singular fusion of slapstick comedy, genuine emotional depth, Lovecraftian horror, and Powell’s textured art style. For many years, a CG-animated The Goon feature film has been in active development, championed by David Fincher and Blur Studio. Unfortunately, the movie has faced persistent funding challenges despite passionate fan support, including a successful Kickstarter campaign for a story reel.

A feature-length adaptation of The Goon, particularly one that maintains the integrity of Blur Studio’s initial vision, holds the prospect of a cinematic experience unlike any other. The key would be to balance the grotesque creature designs and brutal action with the surprising heart and melancholy that often underscores The Goon’s tough exterior. Powell’s unique world, filled with memorable characters and a darkly humorous atmosphere, could finally reach a wider audience through a film that embraces its distinctive blend of horror, comedy, and noir-infused storytelling.

4) X-O Manowar

Image courtesy of Valiant Comics

Aric of Dacia, a Visigoth warrior from the 5th century locked in brutal conflict with the Roman Empire, finds his destiny irrevocably altered when he is abducted by the technologically superior alien race known as the Vine. Enslaved aboard their vessel, Aric endures years of hardship before leading a bloody revolt and seizing the Vine’s most sacred artifact: Shanhara, the sentient X-O Manowar armor. Upon his escape and return to Earth, he discovers that due to relativistic effects, sixteen centuries have passed. Created by Jim Shooter and Bob Layton in 1992, the character X-O Manowar is a foundational hero of the Valiant Universe. While Valiant Entertainment has actively pursued cinematic adaptations for its properties, with Bloodshot being released, a dedicated X-O Manowar film remains trapped in development limbo.

The saga of X-O Manowar presents a compelling cinematic canvas, blending elements of historical warfare, alien invasion epics, and high-tech superhero action. Aric’s profound displacement as a “barbarian in a spaceship” offers a unique character arc as a man of ancient honor and brutal pragmatism wielding one of the universe’s most powerful weapons in a bewildering modern world. A film could explore themes of colonialism, the weight of power, and the definition of civilization, all while delivering the visual spectacle of the Shanhara armor and the vast cosmic conflicts inherent to the Valiant lore.

5) The Darkness

Image courtesy of Image Comics

Jackie Estacado, introduced in 1996 within the pages of Witchblade before starring in his own ongoing series, The Darkness, is a young hitman for the Franchetti Mafia family. His life takes a drastic turn on his 21st birthday when he becomes the chosen host for The Darkness, a primordial entity of shadow that grants him the power to create virtually anything he can conceive from ambient darkness, from deadly weapons and impenetrable armor to legions of goblin-like creatures called Darklings. In addition, The Darkness offers Jackie superhuman strength and regeneration but also carries a critical vulnerability to light and a constant struggle against the ancient power corrupting influence.

Created by Marc Silvestri, Garth Ennis, and David Wohl, The Darkness is known for its mature themes and visceral action. While two successful video games translated his story into an interactive medium, a planned film adaptation by Dimension Films in the mid-2000s ultimately did not materialize. Yet, bringing The Darkness to the screen offers the potential for a visceral and stylish supernatural crime thriller with strong horror undertones. After all, Jackie Estacado’s journey, from a hardened mob enforcer to the reluctant master of an ancient force, is rife with dramatic conflict, allowing for an exploration of power, temptation, and the perilous balance between humanity and monstrous abilities.

6) Empowered

Image courtesy of Dark Horse

Adam Warren’s Empowered, which debuted as a series of graphic novels in 2007, stars the titular superheroine whose formidable alien-designed “hypermembrane” supersuit is unfortunately prone to tearing and damage. Critically, the suit’s immense power is directly linked to Empowered’s self-confidence. As a result, her pervasive anxieties and crippling self-doubt frequently render it ineffective at crucial moments, leading to her often being captured and humiliated by supervillains in scenarios she terms “distress gallery” appearances. The series is a masterful blend of superhero satire, action-comedy, surprisingly deep character development, and mature themes, tackling issues like body image, performance anxiety, and the inherent absurdities of superhero tropes with both sharp wit and genuine empathy.

A screen version of Empowered would find fertile ground in its sharp meta-commentary on superhero tropes, coupled with genuine affection for its quirky ensemble, including Emp’s supportive boyfriend Thugboy and her pragmatic demon-spawn bestie Ninjette. The project would need to translate the visual comedy inherent in Emp’s easily shredded costume and her awkward predicaments, while also capturing her genuine desire to do good and her relatable journey towards self-acceptance. Such a treatment could yield an unexpectedly heartfelt and uniquely body-positive superhero comedy for adult audiences.

7) Pitt

Image courtesy of Image Comics

The character Pitt, created by artist Dale Keown, made his ferocious debut in 1993, quickly becoming a fan favorite during the Image Comics boom. Pitt is a towering, grey-skinned alien-human hybrid, the result of genetic engineering by an extraterrestrial race known as the Creed, who designed him to be their ultimate warrior. Possessing incredible superhuman strength, near-invulnerability, and razor-sharp claws on his massive hands, Pitt also exhibits a surprisingly child-like mentality. After violently escaping the Creed’s control, he crash-lands on Earth and eventually forms a protective bond with a young human boy named Timmy Nielsen, often acting as a reluctant and frequently misunderstood guardian against various monstrous and superhuman adversaries.

The comic series Pitt is celebrated for Keown’s exceptionally detailed and dynamic artwork, which vividly portrays Pitt’s raw power and the brutal nature of his battles. However, despite his memorable design and initial popularity, Pitt has never been translated into a live-action film. The core of a Pitt film would lie in the striking contrast between his immense destructive capability, and his almost gentle personality, particularly in his interactions with Timmy. This dynamic allows for an exploration of themes like nature versus nurture, alienation, and the capacity for connection in unexpected places.

Which other non-Marvel or DC superheroes do you believe are long overdue for a great movie adaptation? Share your picks in the comments below!