7 Superhero Shows That Deserved A Better Ending

In recent years, superheroes have taken the TV world by storm, but not every superhero-centric series has been given the ending they deserve. Superheroes, whether they’re associated with Marvel, DC, or anything in between, have been the subject of some of the best TV shows of the last few decades, but also the subject of some of the most divisive and polarizing. Typically, many superhero TV shows have seen cancellations or pauses in production, but the ultimate finales of some of these shows have failed to do their characters, storylines, or greater place in their franchises justice.

With the expansion of the Marvel Cinematic Universe onto Disney+, and the upcoming releases of the new DC Universe, superheroes are becoming an ever-present inclusion on our small screens. While some, including Legion, Agents of SHIELD, and Superman & Lois, to name a few, came to satisfying conclusions, other superhero shows haven’t been so lucky. Marvel and DC might now have a monopoly on superhero TV shows, but it’s not just series in the MCU or DC’s live-action history that have come to sorry, confusing, and unfortunate ends and deserved much more.

7. Swamp Thing (2019)

Despite an incredibly positive reception and high praise aimed at its dark horror elements and impressive practical effects, 2019’s Swamp Thing series was still unceremoniously cancelled shortly after the airing of its premiere. Swamp Thing was cancelled amid creative differences with WarnerMedia, contributing to rush attempts to wrap up loose ends, unresolved storylines, and dissatisfaction among fans who wanted to know where the story would be taken next. Swamp Thing will be reinvented for the rebooted DC Universe, so the 2019 series will be lost to the vestiges of time.

6. Heroes (2006-2010)

When it kicked off in 2006, Heroes set a new standard for superhero TV shows, featuring a massive ensemble cast, including a truly haunting villain taking on grounded and well-developed characters, all receiving abilities after an eclipse. Unfortunately, Heroes’ finale, and indeed its entire final season, was disappointing. The anticlimactic finale set up a more exciting series that season 5 could have explored, and Heroes Reborn failed to embrace, with the heroes being revealed to the world. Heroes was, at one time, one of the most popular and imaginative shows on TV, so it deserved a better farewell.

5. Luke Cage (2016-2018)

As a part of the popular Defenders Saga, originally released on Netflix and now integrated into the MCU’s official timeline, Luke Cage was surrounded by strong shows, including Daredevil and Jessica Jones. Luke Cage failed to match up, especially with its polarizing season 2 ending that teased Cage (Mike Colter) becoming a crime boss after assuming control of Harlem’s Paradise. Luke Cage season 3 had been planned to continue this story, but never got the chance, meaning the series’ ending was lackluster, confusing, and controversial. Perhaps Marvel could offer redemption now that Krysten Ritter is returning in Daredevil: Born Again.

4. The Tick (2016-2019)

Peter Serafinowicz debuted as the Tick in this Amazon Prime Video remake, which quickly received acclaim for being one of the most hilarious, original, and whimsical superhero shows on TV. Unfortunately, after two seasons, The Tick was cancelled, despite an immensely positive critical reception and audience approval. The Tick may have been too expensive to produce on its low viewership, however, which means that The Tick ended with an unnecessary and unexplored twist, and its story will continue to go unresolved, as it struggled to find a home at another studio.

3. Misfits (2009-2013)

Airing on British TV for five seasons between 2009 and 2013, Misfits detailed a completely original and interesting superhero storyline, as a group of young offenders carrying out community service gain supernatural powers after a mysterious storm. Viewership dropped when the core cast changed after season 3, starting a chain reaction that led to the series’ abrupt end in season 5. Misfits‘ finale detailed a complex and unnecessary narrative and left the story open-ended, creating a huge lack of closure and failing to appropriately wrap up the stories of these popular characters. Misfits deserved more.

2. The Flash (2014-2023)

While The Flash originally received a huge amount of praise as the first spinoff from The CW series Arrow, kick-starting the development of the Arrowverse, the series dwindled in its later years. DC earned a poor reputation with its live-action movies and backstage drama, and this impacted reception to the disconnected Arrowverse shows. The Flash‘s finale in May 2023 brought the Arrowverse to an end with a lackluster story that resolved little and paid no homage to Barry Allen’s (Grant Gustin) history. It was a shame to see an institution such as The Flash get such a disappointing ending.

1. Secret Invasion (2023)

Samuel L. Jackson’s first solo MCU project, 2023’s Secret Invasion, should have been a grand spectacle and a jewel in Phase 5’s crown. Unfortunately, the series failed to accurately adapt the monumental 2008 Marvel Comics event, failed to give Nick Fury any real substance or development, wasted interesting characters such as Talos and Maria Hill, and ended with a boring CGI battle between two brand-new and underdeveloped characters. Secret Invasion is widely regarded as one of Marvel’s weakest and lowest-rated projects, and its flop of a finale certainly contributed to the series earning this status.

