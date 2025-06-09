7 Superheroes That Need Their Own Spider-Verse Style Movies

Everyone’s Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man is the centerpiece of Sony’s popular and highly acclaimed animated Spider-Verse franchise, and several other superheroes could benefit from having Spider-Verse style movies of their own. 2018’s Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse introduced Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) as the web-slinging hero of his world after the death of his version of Peter Parker. He also finds allies in many other wall-crawlers from throughout the multiverse, including the web-slinging Gwen Stacy (Hailee Steinfeld) and Peter B. Parker (Jake Johnson) from another universe. The multiverse’s web-head population grew exponentially in the 2023 sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, with countless animated and live-action Spideys (including archival cameos by Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield) swinging in, and will surely expand even more with the forthcoming sequel Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse.

With the concept of the multiverse more central than ever to superhero movies and television, audiences are clearly fully prepared to accept multiple versions of any given superhero co-existing and even interacting. Still, for all the popularity of the Spider-Verse franchise, many other Marvel and DC superheroes should be up for the same treatment. Here are seven superheroes who should headline their own Spider-Verse style movies.

1) Batman

When it comes to the Dark Knight, the general albeit unspoken rule is that solo Batman stories involve grounded stakes and minimal superpowers, while stories where Batman is with the Justice League or other metahuman heroes are where he can thrive in an environment with sci-fi and fantasy elements. Rules, of course, are made to be broken, and the Spider-Verse franchise has already set the example for how enthralling a Bat-Verse movie could be. Batman has already dipped his toes into the multiverse waters via 2023’s The Flash, in which Ben Affleck, Michael Keaton, George Clooney, and Adam West’s Batmen make appearances. Sending Batman on an even more expansive multiverse adventure with him in the driver’s seat could expand upon that greatly, and bring a wide collection of animated and live-action Dark Knights into the story.

2) Superman

If there’s one thing Superman fans are known for, it’s not being able to agree to disagree on anyone’s favorite on-screen version of the Man of Steel. Some stand by Christopher Reeve, others revere Henry Cavill, some swear by Tom Welling or Tyler Hoechlin, but Superman fandom is one fraught with often heated and seemingly never-ending debates over the virtues of any one version of the Last Son of Krypton. That could make a Spider-Verse-style Superman movie the perfect tool to unite Superman fandom in a harmony that it has never known. Not only could a Superman-led Spider-Verse-inspired movie bring animated versions of the character into play, but could even call up every living live-action Superman actor to drop in for an appearance. All versions of Superman are valid in their own way, with a devoted fan base that each has earned, and a Spider-Verse-inspired Superman movie might be the best, and even only, tool to make that point with the definitive impact it warrants.

3) Deadpool

The Merc with a Mouth has become one of the world’s most popular and quotable big-screen superheroes with a consistent R rating that he and his eponymous franchise wear as a badge of honor. Wade Wilson also joined the billion-dollar club with 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, which took Deadpool on a multiverse adventure that not only brought Hugh Jackman back into action as Wolverine, but also introduced a literal army of Deadpool doppelgangers from throughout the multiverse. In that regard, Deadpool & Wolverine could easily be looked at as a kind of appetizer to Deadpool going full Spider-Verse in his next big-screen adventure, with no shortage of Mercs with Mouths along for the ride. With Deadpool already having one multiverse hit under his belt, a Deadpool-Verse project along the lines of the Spider-Verse movies could be the best possible choice for Deadpool’s next movie.

4) The Avengers

Earth’s Mightiest Heroes have assembled to defend the world from Loki, Ultron, and Thanos throughout their adventures in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and Marvel has already established a doorway into a Spider-Verse-style story for the Avengers via Disney+’s What If…? series. What If…? focuses on variants of each of the Avengers existing in parallel realities to the MCU’s Earth-616, and on its own sets the stage to go even further with the Spider-Verse franchise as its template. Even better, What If…? really goes out of its way to make each respective alternate Avenger as radially different from their main MCU counterpart as possible, which would promise a wild story with the main Avengers meeting versions of themselves that even they don’t recognize.

5) Green Lantern

The Green Lantern Corps is a vast collection of superheroes all on its own, each Lantern recruited to wield the Power Ring and protect a sector of the universe. In addition to the various alien members, several human Lanterns have carried the Power Ring, including Hal Jordan, John Stewart, Alan Scott, Kyle Rayner, Guy Gardner, Simon Baz, and Jessica Cruz. With that forming the foundation for a singular Lantern-Verse all on its own, bringing the Green Lantern Corps into the multiverse via a Spider-Verse-style adventure could do nothing but multiply the scale of possibility of what the Green Lantern Corps and the Power Ring bring to the table. Any one of the main human Lanterns could serve as the protagonist for a Lantern-Verse project, meeting their multiversal counterparts and discovering how boundless the power of will really is in a Spider-Verse-esque Green Lantern movie or show.

6) Wonder Woman

Wonder Woman is a paradox among superheroines, being the most iconic one by far, and yet having comparatively few live-action or animated solo movies or TV shows to her name. Still, as the mightiest Amazon warrior to emerge from Themyscira, Wonder Woman could be a compelling protagonist of her own Spider-Verse style multiverse movie. Like Across the Spider-Verse, a Wonder-Verse movie could allow live-action Dianas like Gal Gadot, Lynda Carter, and even Adrianne Palicki’s iteration from the unreleased 2011 Wonder Woman TV pilot co-exist and intermingle with animated versions of Wonder Woman. In doing so, a Wonder-Verse movie or series could really highlight Wonder Woman’s significance to superhero history while allowing her to go solo to a cosmic extent she’s never been able to before.

7) The Flash

If any superhero is tailor-made for a Spider-Verse style adventure of their own, it’s the Flash. From a certain perspective, the Scarlet Speedster has already had not one but two Spider-Verse-esque multiverse movies between the Arrowverse’s DC multiverse crossover Crisis On Infinite Earths and 2023’s The Flash, but there’s no reason to stop there. As a Speedster, Barry Allen’s capacity for interdimensional travel is a staple of the character and should be explored to its fullest capacity. Moreover, with the concept of the multiverse baked into the very foundation of all things DC, the Flash is the perfect DC superhero to headline a Spider-Verse style movie that brings in as many live-action and animated variants as possible, and theoretically even offers a pay-off of the meeting of Grant Gustin and Ezra Miller’s Flashes on Crisis On Infinite Earths. The latter could be the best tool possible for James Gunn’s DC Universe plans, harmonizing the DCU, DC Extended Universe, Arrowverse, and all other DC continuities under one roof, and a Speedster-Verse movie in the vein of the Spider-Verse franchise could be just the way to set that up.

Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse will be released in theaters on June 4, 2027.