Superman’s History of the DCU and First 10 Minutes Are Now Online To Stream Free

As James Gunn’s Superman hits home media, the film’s first 10 minutes have officially been released online. Fans can see what Warner Bros. Entertainment calls a “Full Movie Preview” on the company’s YouTube channel. The extended sequence contains the opening text that provides fans with a basic overview of the history of metahumans and Superman in the DC Universe, Superman being treated for injuries in the Fortress of Solitude, and some of his rematch against the Hammer of Boravia in Metropolis. The video cuts off as the Engineer tries to reach the Fortress of Solitude and relay information to Lex Luthor.

A portion of this footage was released ahead of Superman‘s premiere as a special preview attached to screenings of A Minecraft Movie. Now that Superman has been out for a while, WB doesn’t have to hide certain details and can give people a more comprehensive look at the film. Most notably, this is the first time we’ve seen Bradley Cooper’s Jor-El in promotional materials. Check out the video in the space below:

Though Superman continues to perform well at the box office and has grossed $585 million worldwide as of this writing, the decision was made to release the film on home media a little over a month after it opened in theaters. The film is now available to rent or purchase on digital platforms, and the Blu-ray comes out on September 23rd. Gunn revealed Superman had a shorter exclusive theatrical window so more people can watch it before Peacemaker Season 2 premieres on HBO Max.

Superman is hitting home media as excitement builds for the DCU’s future. Peacemaker Season 2 is set to have some major Superman connections, and Gunn is hard at work ironing out the upcoming film slate. The filmmaker is busy developing the next film of the Superman saga, and Batman and Wonder Woman films for the DCU are currently being written.

Rewatching the first 10 minutes of Superman, one of the things that stands out is how much it sets up. The message from Kal-El’s parents, initially presented as something that soothes Superman, is the main catalyst for the narrative after Lex Luthor uncovers the disturbing truth behind it. Lex’s girlfriend Eve Teschmacher is seen taking selfies in the LuthorCorp building. At first it looks like nothing more than a superficial influencer taking photos for social media, but Eve’s pictures play a key role in exposing Lex’s illegal activities. We even see falafel vendor Malik Ali come to Superman’s aid, setting the stage for arguably the film’s most tragic moment.

These first 10 minutes may not feature what many consider to be the best fight scene in Superman, but they do a great job of establishing the film’s foundation and drawing viewers into this new take on the DC mythos. Fans can’t wait to see what Gunn and Co. come up with next as the burgeoning franchisee continues to grow, but for now, it’s the perfect time to revisit the film that kicked off a new era.