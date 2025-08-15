You Can Now Watch Superman’s Best Fight Sequence Without Buying a Ticket

As one has come to expect from massive superhero blockbusters, James Gunn’s Superman was full of thrilling, breathtaking action that kept us on the edge our seats in the theater. While the titular character certainly had his work cut out for him battling a fire-breathing kaiju, a clone of himself, The Engineer’s relentless nanites, and internet trolls all courtesy of Lex Luthor, Superman wasn’t the only character in the film who had the opportunity to kick butt. Arguably, the best fight scene in Superman doesn’t involve Superman at all, and you can now watch it without having to spend money on a ticket.

Superman‘s best action sequence actually features the film’s breakout favorite Mister Terrific and his main squeeze Lois Lane. And now, with the film soaring from theaters to digital this week, you can watch it online for free. Watch the scene below.

Mr Terrific’s “Five Years Time” Fight Scene Is Gunn’s Best Work

The fight sequence is Gunn at his best. Though Superman is the most score-heavy of the filmmaker’s superhero films, Mister Terrific’s takedown is set to folk group Noah and the Whale’s “Five Years Time”. The needledrop adds the perfect dose of cheeky humor with the upbeat, sunny song contrasting the violence taking place in the scene. Furthermore, most of the action is seen from inside the forcefield with Lois, providing an immersive, 360-degree perspective of the fight that allows the audience to experience the fight just like she is. Even though the scene combines two of Gunn’s signature as a filmmaker — a massive fight scene from an unconventional POV and an ironic needledrop — the sequence still feels fresh and is massively entertaining, whether one is familiar with Gunn’s previous work or not.

Narratively, the beach fight scene serves a fun breather between the heavier sequence of Superman suffering from Kryptonite exposure in Lex’s prison. It’s one of the darkest plot points in the movie — Metamorpho is being coerced to conjure and expose Superman to Kryptonite lest something happens to his baby son. Lex then murders an innocent civilian, street food vendor Malik Ali, when interrogating Superman for details about his origin and identity. The fight scene helps us restore some much needed hope when Mister Terrific and Lois arrive at Fort Kramer, plus is sets up that will Terrific will become one of Superman’s most important allies by the film’s end.

