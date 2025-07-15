The DCU’s Batman & Wonder Woman Projects Get an Exciting Updated Timeline

DC Studios co-head James Gunn shares an update on the DC Universe’s Batman and Wonder Woman movies, shedding some light on when fans might expect to see them. In an interview with Urbana Play 104.3 FM to promote his new film Superman, Gunn was asked about the other two members of DC’s Trinity. He confirmed that both The Brave and the Bold and a new Wonder Woman movie are actively being developed, but cameras won’t start rolling until there is a finished script that he’s pleased with. Gunn reiterated that he won’t move forward on a project without a great screenplay.

“It’s not gonna be ’till the script is ready,” Gunn said. “Both of the scripts are being written now, and if they’re good, then we’ll go to production immediately. So, it really depends on how we can get the scripts done. Because the one thing I’m just not gonna do is go into production without a script I feel is fantastic — especially for those characters, who deserve the best. I’d rather wait a year than go too soon.”

The Brave and the Bold was one of the first films Gunn revealed when he first outlined his larger plans for the DCU franchise a couple of years ago. The Batman film follows an older Bruce Wayne and revolves around his relationship with his son, Damian Wayne. The Brave and the Bold is set to be directed by Andy Muschietti, but it does not have a release date as of this writing. Matt Reeves’ The Batman Part II is the next Batman film on the calendar, slated to release in October 2027. Reeves’ film is set in a separate continuity, something that poses problems for the DCU as Gunn figures out how Batman fits in.

More recently, Gunn confirmed the development of a new Wonder Woman film. Though that project is said to be separate from the TV series Paradise Lost, the two will be connected in some way since they’re both about the people of Themyscira. Details about the DCU’s Wonder Woman movie are being kept under lock and key for now, though it’s been reported that Gal Gadot won’t be returning to play Diana Prince.

Because both The Brave and the Bold and Wonder Woman are still early in development, Gunn couldn’t share a concrete date for when cameras will start rolling or the films will be released. However, it’s exciting to hear the scripts are currently being worked on, giving the impression that these two films are priorities for DC Studios moving forward. It suggests that as long as everything turns out well, both of these movies could take the next step in the not-too-distant future. Perhaps one of them could go into production as early as next year. There aren’t any DCU features scheduled for release in 2027 as of this writing, and there’s a 10-year plan for the franchise in mind. It’ll be interesting to see how The Brave and the Bold and Wonder Woman continue to develop over the next several months.

What’s great is that Gunn is sticking to his plan of ensuring a great script is in place before making a film. DC Studios has already hit the pause button on some projects, including Sgt. Rock, to give them more time in the oven before filming begins. In the wake of Superman‘s critical and box office success, it would be tempting to rush ahead with a bevy of more DC superhero projects and get the Justice League together. But Superman was successful because Gunn took his time and waited until he had a strong story in place. It’s nice that he’s employing the same strategy for DC’s other heroes, and hopefully it yields similar results.