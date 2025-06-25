First Look at Deep-Cut Superman Villain Played by Guardians of the Galaxy Actor Revealed

Superman director James Gunn shares a new image of a deep-cut DC Comics villain who will be appearing in the film. On X (formerly Twitter), the filmmaker shared a picture he took of the on-set monitor featuring actor Stephen Blackehart as Sydney Happersen. The context for the scene remains a mystery, but Sydney apparently is in some kind of distress, as he’s in the midst of letting out a (comically?) large scream at something he’s seeing off camera. Per Gunn’s caption, this sequence was shot over a year ago during Superman‘s principal photography.

“Meet Stephen Blackehart as Sydney Happersen in Superman in a shot live off the on set monitor,” Gunn wrote. Blackehart’s appearance seems to be comics-accurate, as he’s sporting Happersen’s mustache and glasses. Check out Gunn’s post below:

Meet Stephen Blackehart as Sydney Happersen in #Superman in a shot live off the on set monitor. 5.15.2024 pic.twitter.com/XzYbPUf0SR — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) June 25, 2025

Casual moviegoers might be unfamiliar with Sydney Happersen, but the name should ring a bell for die-hard DC fans. In the comics, Sydney is one of Lex Luthor’s most loyal associates. He’s best known for his scientific aptitude. Created by John Byrne, the character first appeared in 1987’s Superman Vol. 2 #2. In the comics, Sydney died in 1994’s Action Comics #700.

Blackehart is another Superman actor who has previously collaborated with Gunn. He portrayed the Ravager Brahl in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. He also played Steemie Blueliver in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and Briscoe in The Suicide Squad. Gunn has revealed multiple Guardians of the Galaxy actors have roles in Superman, including Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker as voices of robots who tend to Superman in the Fortress of Solitude.

Given what we know about Superman, it isn’t too surprising to see someone like Sydney Happersen pop up. Lex Luthor has long been established as the film’s villain, so it makes sense that one of his most dedicated assistants would be at his side. As Lex looks for a way to thwart Superman, leaning on Happersen’s scientific know-how could give him an edge. It’s also fitting that Gunn — a director known for giving obscure comics characters time in the spotlight — is the one bringing Sydney Happersen to the big screen. It’ll be interesting to see what Gunn has in store for the scientist. Happersen will likely have just a supporting role, but there’s an opportunity here to carve out an entertaining dynamic with Lex — one that would be fresh for general audiences to experience.

Superman is shaping up to be a poignant and emotional superhero story, but Gunn has always excelled at balancing that heart with a sharp sense of humor. Sydney Happersen could be a source of comic relief in Superman; that expression, while probably warranted (the shot could be from the sequence depicting Superman’s battle with a kaiju in Metropolis), looks somewhat exaggerated, as if it’s meant to elicit laughs from the audience. Superman is set to feature a stacked ensemble, and hopefully Blackehart’s Happersen makes for a memorable addition to the DC Universe.