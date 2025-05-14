New Superman Trailer Reveals Action-Packed Footage From James Gunn’s First DCU Movie

Play video

The official trailer for Superman has finally arrived. The first theatrical film in James Gunn’s new DC Universe centers on the Man of Steel, played by David Corenswet. Superman comes out at the beginning of July, so marketing for the film is only going to heat up like Superman’s X-ray vision. A recent teaser trailer gave us a glimpse of Superman fighting an original villain named the Hammer of Boravia. Joining Corenswet in Superman are Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor, along with some Justice League guest stars. There is legitimate excitement for Superman, and our newest trailer will only add to the anticipation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Superman hype train started up earlier this week and includes a digital billboard in New York City’s Times Square. It shows Clark Kent and Krypto staring out over a cityscape before panning up to a blue sky with the slogan: “New York, look up.” Times Square is the perfect place to advertise a project on the scale of Superman since thousands of pedestrians travel through the tourist area each day.

One of the many changes coming in Superman involves the romantic relationship between Clark Kent/Superman and Lois Lane. While fans are familiar with Clark and Lois’ relationship across various comics, TV shows, and movies, James Gunn promises that Superman will tackle it from a different angle.

“He’s in love with her,” Superman director James Gunn told ABC News about the relationship between Clark Kent and Lois Lane in the movie. “She’s the one that needs the convincing in the relationship. It’s not him. You really see where he needs her in his life.”

The Clark Kent/Lois Lane romance is typically portrayed with Lois the one pursuing Superman. He’s usually the one who has to be convinced that being in a relationship with Lois is the best thing for him. Some examples of seeing this play out come in Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman. While older stories show Clark and Lois move from dating to eventually becoming a married couple, newer stories have focused on them already established together, and sometimes even raising a family together, like in the recently canceled Superman & Lois.

Gunn also added that the movie is “a personal journey for Superman that’s entirely new.” He added that Superman is “pretty damn good, but flawed.” Providing something new probably means that Superman will skip the origin story, since most fans are familiar with it by now. This opens the film to spend more time getting to the action, along with fleshing out its cast, which includes Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

What did you think about the new Superman trailer? Let us know in the comments below! Superman soars into theaters on July 11th.