James Gunn Confirms Which Three Guardians of the Galaxy Stars Are in Superman

Prior to becoming co-head of DC Studios and directing Superman, James Gunn helmed the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy for Marvel Studios, and he found a way to reunite with some of his MCU stars in the DC Universe. Speaking with BuzzFeed, the filmmaker shared that a trio of Guardians of the Galaxy actors are a part of Superman, as Pom Klementieff and Michael Rooker voice robots that tend to Superman in the Fortress of Solitude. Bradley Cooper has a role in the sequence as well. When asked about the potential of reteaming with any other Guardians stars (like Dave Bautista or Zoe Saldaña), Gunn said he’s open to it.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Pom Klementieff is one of the robots,” Gunn said. “In that same scene, it’s Bradley [Cooper] and it’s Michael Rooker as another one of the robots. We’ve got two Guardians right there.”

Part of the scene Gunn seems to be referencing was released as a special look at Superman back in April. In it, Krypto drags an injured Superman back to the Fortress of Solitude so a group of robots can treat the hero’s wounds. Gunn has previously confirmed that Alan Tudyk provides the voice for the robot “4” in the sequence. Tudyk is already a veteran of the DCU, having voiced multiple characters on the animated series Creature Commandos.

Rumors about Cooper having a role in Superman have been circulating for a while. Back in March, it was speculated that he was going to play Superman’s father Jor-El and appear “in the first couple of minutes of the movie.” The way Gunn’s comments are edited in the BuzzFeed video makes it difficult to tell if Cooper is actually voicing another one of the robots or is playing a different character.

Given the rumors about Cooper being in Superman, Gunn’s confirmation regarding the Oscar nominee is fascinating. One would imagine that if Cooper was portraying Jor-El, Gunn would want to keep that under wraps. Throughout the course of the Superman marketing campaign, it’s never been officially confirmed if Jor-El is in the film, so if the character has a role, it’s being left as a surprise for the premiere. Gunn being open about Cooper’s involvement with Superman lends credence to the notion Cooper is voicing a robot. Of course, Cooper could have multiple roles in the film. Just because he’s a robot doesn’t mean he can’t also be Jor-El.

Audiences will have to wait until Superman opens in July to learn more about Cooper’s role and hear Klementieff and Rooker. In the meantime, it’s nice to see Gunn continuing some fan-favorite professional relationships as his career transitions to a new era. As a filmmaker, he’s made a habit of collaborating with familiar faces on multiple projects, typically finding a spot for the likes of Rooker, Nathan Fillion, and more. It’s part of what gives Gunn’s film their charm, and it’ll be interesting to see if any other Guardians are worked into the DCU. Zoe Saldaña doesn’t have her eye on any role right now, but that could change down the line.